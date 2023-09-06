Dracula Was A Vegetarian And Did Not Drink Blood, Say New Findings

If you are a gothic horror fan and have a penchant for blood-sucking vampires, Count Dracula must be a familiar name for you. Considered to be the first vampire to ever exist, according to myth, he is depicted as a terrifying undead warlord who made a pact with the devil and was brought back to life. He had invincible powers and a penchant for blood. This has been maintained in almost all fictional works involving Dracula. But what if we told you that you have been believing a lie all along?

This may burst your bubble and ruin your horror fantasies, but the real Dracula did not drink blood and was a complete vegetarian. We know you might be thinking that Dracula is not a real character, so how come these claims are made? Not many know that the original Dracula novel by Bram Stoker was inspired by a 15th century real warlord called Vlad the Impaler. While writing the novel, Bram Stoker revolved his Dracula character around Prince Vlad III, who lived in the mid 1400s. He was given supernatural powers, making him a blood-lusting vampire.

The military ruler is said to have likely killed over 80,000 people, many by impalement, as per historians; hence, the moniker Impaler was given to him. Scientific evidence now points that his eating habits may have been quite tame, compared to his rampaging legacy. Scientific examination of some of his handwritten letters from 500 years ago reveals that Vlad may have solely consumed plant-based foods. Historical biomolecules have been extracted by scientists from letters written by the notorious warlord.

In May this year, precisely 125 years after the publication of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the team removed blood, perspiration, fingerprints, and saliva from a letter. The letter, dated August 4, 1475, was sent by someone identifying himself as the “prince of the Transalpine regions" to the citizens of Sibiu. He told the people of the town that he was moving to their village soon. He signed it with his dreaded name, Vlad Dracula, at the bottom.

Scientists discovered there was an absence of animal food proteins in the letter, a finding that is quite unusual.

Another 100 severely deteriorated proteins, which were most likely the earliest, were found by researchers.These protein molecules, most likely originating from Vlad III, were thought to number around 16 and be of human origin These proteins imply that Vlad III may have experienced respiratory problems, particularly haemolacria, a condition that may have prompted him to shed actual blood along with his tears.

According to a study co-authored by Gleb Zilberstein, the molecules recovered from the letter likewise lacked animal dietary proteins but contained plant protein, suggesting the dreaded warlord may have eaten primarily plant-based food. This may not have been an ethical choice according to the scientific team as Europe had a very cold climate in the 15th century with big aristocrats living on meagre meals. Vlad probably may have been a vegetarian due to poor health or poor diet.