Dramatic Video From China Shows Woman Being Blown Away By Typhoon Saola

Typhoon Saola has unleashed its fury in China, wreaking havoc with its violent winds and heavy rains. Regions like Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Macau are facing major challenges as at least one fatality has been reported while destruction and flooding in various areas. In response to the extreme conditions, some areas have been evacuated due to safety concerns. Additionally, there are reports of the government advising individuals weighing less than 50 kg to stay indoors. This precautionary measure aims to protect them from being swept away by the typhoon’s powerful winds. Social media is currently buzzing with such viral videos.

In one such footage going viral, a person recording the scene suddenly gets shocked as a woman is forced into the frame. Struggling against the powerful blast of air, she loses her balance and gets brutally slammed into the road. The powerful wind sends the woman sliding across the road for several meters after her initial fall. Although she manages to sit up, the woman looks visibly shaken by the incident while her umbrella is blown away by the winds. It remains uncertain whether she got any injuries because of the fall or not.

Since the video was posted on Twitter, it has garnered more than 29 million views and numerous humorous responses from social media users.

One user jokingly suggested that people should carry two dumbbells of 10 kg each for their own safety in such conditions.

Another user compared the woman’s fall with an anime fight scene.

A person shared their own experiences of being caught in strong winds and highlighted the potential dangers of such situations.

Another user suggested that this incident was the result of dieting too much instead of working out.

According to reports from Reuters, Typhoon Saola has been one of the most powerful storms to cause damage in the southern province of China since 1949. It was categorised as a severe typhoon by Chinese authorities when it first started in Zhuhai city with winds of approximately 160 kph. Hong Kong’s airport was severely affected, with more than 300 people stranded due to the cancellation of around 460 flights, as per the city’s Airport Authority.

While the winds and rains have weakened, the public has still been advised to remain indoors. Hong Kong initially raised its highest hurricane storm signal to 10 on Friday night but lowered it to 8 by Saturday morning as the typhoon’s intensity decreased.