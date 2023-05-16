Dream Interpreter is An AI That Deciphers Your Dreams (Even Your Wildest Ones)

Artificial intelligence is shaking things up in just about every aspect of our life, including some surprising areas that you may not guess could be impacted by such developments. So can AI help you decipher certain dreams and link them to real-life situations? The creators of this app think so.

Where to find it

dreaminterpreter.ai

What does it offer?

Dream Interpreter AI is a tool that, with the assistance of artificial intelligence, helps users interpret the meaning of their dreams. It analyzes the symbols and patterns of dreams to help the user better understand their subconscious. A “dreamer map" allows users to share their dreams as well as discover the dreams of other internet users, according to their location.

How does it work?

To analyze dreams, Dream Interpreter uses the GPT-3 language model to create associations between the descriptions and common interpretations based on symbols and themes. The results can be quite insightful, as the tool then develops the meaning of these symbols. The whole thing is easy to use since you just have to enter the content of your dream in the dedicated field and then click on the “Interpret the dream" button. Note that the interpretation will be written in the same language as that used to describe. It’s important to remember that this is not a professional’s interpretation but rather that of an algorithm.

How much does it cost?

Dream Interpreter can be used free of charge.