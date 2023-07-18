Drone Captures Tall, Hairy Figure Walking Through The Forest, Internet Convinced It's Bigfoot

Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, is a legendary creature believed to roam the forests of North America, especially in the Pacific Northwest. While Bigfoot is often considered mythical, some people out there genuinely believe that it is real, and they’re always on the lookout for evidence. Every now and then, someone claims to have spotted Bigfoot, creating a buzz among enthusiasts. Recently, a TikTok user named The Paranormal Chic created an online frenzy with her latest claims.

The video in question was originally posted on YouTube by a person named Kens Karpentry and then re-uploaded by The Paranormal Chic on TikTok. In the TikTok caption, she simply wrote ‘Bigfoot is real’ and expressed how impressed she was with Ken’s drone footage. According to her, it was one of the best recordings of what appeared to be a Bigfoot on camera. She mentioned that Ken had encountered this unidentified creature last year while searching for a mother bear and her cubs.

The video itself shows a drone flying over a snowy forest in the US. Ken, the person behind the camera, starts getting all excited as he spots something in the bushes. The camera focuses on a tall, hairy figure walking through the forest, looking a lot like Bigfoot. Ken can’t believe it and says, “No way. Are you serious?” The drone gets closer, revealing more details about the creature.

While the TikTok video got a ton of views, Ken admitted that the YouTube video was actually a prank. When someone jokingly commented and called it a “KenSquatch” he simply replied, “Indeed.”

But one thing is for sure, people’s fascination and the speculations surrounding Bigfoot isn’t going away anytime soon. Just recently, there was this false warning about Bigfoot shared by Taos County in New Mexico. On July 1, the county cautioned people about the creature ahead of July 4 holiday, giving them some Dos and Don’ts to follow if one were to encounter it.

These guidelines advised people to remain calm in such situations. It also asked people to avoid running, yelling, feeding or chasing Bigfoot. Although the poster was a faux, US Forest Department had to come forward saying that they have not verified the existence of Bigfoot so far.