Drunk Greater Noida Men Climb on 5th Floor Ledge, Create Ruckus in Viral Video

A viral video capturing a shocking incident in a Noida housing society has grabbed attention on social media. The video depicts two individuals, seemingly under the influence of alcohol, seated on the balcony ledge of a fifth-floor apartment, while two others engage in conversation with them from the balcony. This incident unfolded during the night of September 3rd at the Supertech Eco Village-3 housing society in Greater Noida West.

The now-viral footage shows the two men on the balcony ledge, screaming and putting their lives at risk when a third person later joins them. One of them was seen clinging to the balcony grill while two others attempted to rescue him. The cause of this bizarre behaviour? It appears they were celebrating the birthday of their friend, Yogesh, who hails from Bulandshahr and works in a private bank. After consuming alcohol, the four friends ventured onto the balcony of their flat and began acting recklessly.

A resident of the society recorded their peculiar antics, and the video quickly gained popularity on social media platforms. Residents were understandably concerned about potential mishaps given their intoxicated state, and when they tried to intervene, the men responded with verbal abuse.

Watch Viral Video:

A case has been officially registered at the Bisrakh police station on Monday. According to station house officer Anil Rajput, “During the investigation, it came to the fore that one of them, Yogesh Sharma, who works at a private bank, lives in a rented flat in Supertech Ecovillage 3. On Sunday night he called over his friends Akash, a resident of Modinagar in Ghaziabad, Manoj Sharma, a resident of Bulandshahr, and Akash Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, to celebrate his birthday."

According to Hindustan Times, Ramesh Chand Pandey, the Central Noida assistant commissioner of police, mentioned, “No complaint has been received in the matter, but for disturbing the peace, a case under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offenses) of CrPC was registered at Bisrakh police station on Monday."

Meanwhile, other media channels reported that a resident of the society where the incident occurred expressed frustration, noting that this wasn’t the first time these individuals had engaged in such behaviour. He revealed past incidents of misbehaviour by these bachelors and called for legal action against them, echoing the sentiments of other concerned residents.