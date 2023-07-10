Drunk Man Bites Police Dog 'Multiple Times' To Resist Arrest

A drunk man was arrested after biting a police dog, assaulting two troopers, and resisting arrest in Delaware, US. The incident occurred early Saturday morning in the Wilmington parking lot at 1.41 am. In an official statement released on the Delaware State Police’s website, the accused is identified to be Jamal Wing. Police officials claimed that the 47-year-old man bit a K9 multiple times while evading arrest after a traffic stop. Jamal was pulled over for speeding his Toyota Camry on a highway. The officials initiated a traffic stop and the man halted inside a parking lot.

Jamal reportedly exited his vehicle without being told by the troopers, moreover, he refused to comply with the requests of him returning back to the car. When officials made an attempt to detain him, Jamal forcibly resisted arrest before biting a K9. “Wing continued to resist and bit the DSP K9 multiple times. Wing was taken into custody a short time later and troopers smelled alcohol coming from his breath and detected signs of impairment," the police said.

He sustained injuries during the altercation and was taken to a medical centre by EMS for treatment. But the 47-year-old continued to evade arrest even at the hospital. He harmed a trooper and the tussle damaged Delaware State Police property. “At the hospital, Wing continued to resist and assaulted a trooper causing the trooper injury and damaging Delaware State Police property," the police officials added.

Upon completion of his treatment, he was charged with multiple crimes including two counts of second-degree assault on a police officer, first-degree assault on a Law Enforcement Animal, the third offence of driving a vehicle under the influence, and two counts of using violence, force, and resisting arrest. Jamal Wing has also been charged with failure to have required insurance and speeding in excess of posted limits. His case was heard at the Justice of the Peace Court 11, where Jamal was lawfully administered to a correctional institution at a cash bond of $34,200 (around Rs. 28.25 lakh).

The two troopers and K9 identified to be Mako, who were injured during the incident, had to be administered treatment and medical evaluation at an area hospital.