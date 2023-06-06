Dubai Man Leaves Rolls Royce With Key Outside Gym to Prove How Safe the City is, Video Goes Viral

The internet is a vast platform where unexpected events often capture our attention. One such intriguing video that recently went viral showcases a man aiming to demonstrate the safety of Dubai. Ayman Al Yaman, an Instagram user, decides to park a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan by the roadside near a busy highway. With a confident demeanor, he places the car keys next to the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy mascot and casually remarks, “I’ll go to the gym." Leaving the car unattended, he enters the gym during daylight hours and emerges hours later when the darkness has fallen. However, what unfolds next is bound to leave viewers puzzled and curious!

As he exits the gym and makes his way back to the car, the astonishing sight awaits him - the Rolls Royce remains undisturbed, and the key is exactly where he left it! Isn’t it astounding? Absolutely! It’s almost like a glimpse into a parallel universe where trust and faith prevail over deception, a quality not commonly associated with bustling cities.

Watch the Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayman Al Yaman (@ayman_yaman)

Nevertheless, as the video circulated online, some individuals promptly raised doubts about its authenticity. A skeptical commenter questioned, “you leave your key and cameraman there too?"

Another observer chimed in, highlighting the importance of capturing the moments when the person was away. They remarked, Next time allow the camera man to record the times u were away, belive me someone will pick dat key and call the police. Dats how dubai security is. No one will steal the car (100) percent, but they will definitely alert police or any security person available."

Amid discussions, some users couldn’t resist injecting humor into the conversation. One user amusingly remarked, “Keep a smaller affordable car.. Rolfe Royce is not for everyone’s taste" Another user joined in with a playful comment, stating, “Be thankful I was not there."