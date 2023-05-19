Duo Takes Bath While Riding Scooter – And We Have Seen Everything

Just when you think you have seen everything, social media pops up a video that makes you go – What? In this instance, it’s a clip of a man and his female friend riding a scooter. While there’s nothing bizarre in riding a scooter, the two were actually having a bath on the two-wheeler. The duo was seen having a bath on the vehicle in motion while also flouting other traffic norms. The eyebrow-raising footage, filmed in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar quickly gained traction on Twitter, prompting the local police to take action in the case.

The video was shared on Twitter with a post that detailed the location of the incident. “Is such nonsense allowed in the name of entertainment? This happened on busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal. Request to take strict action including deletion of social media contents to avoid others doing more nonsense in public,” the tweet read.

@DGPMaharashtra @ThaneCityPoliceThis is ulhasnagar, Is such nonsense allowed in name of entertainment? This happened on busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal.Request to take strict action lncluding deletion of social media contents to avoid others doing more nonsense in public. pic.twitter.com/BcleC95cxa— WeDeserveBetterGovt.🇮🇳 (@ItsAamAadmi) May 15, 2023

Soon after the video went viral, some found the incident humorous, while others expressed their disappointment, highlighting the absence of a helmet.

One user questioned, “All for a few likes & followers, are they going to show more of their antics together?”

All for a few likes & followers, are they going to show more of their antics together?— Shyam Shivadas (@ShivadasShyam) May 18, 2023

Another user highlighted the importance of schooling, “This is why education is important.”

This is why education is important— Rahul Bose (@Steelbird99) May 18, 2023

A third person expressed their concern, stating, “Without helmets doing bathing activity though it looks funny, but if people start doing weird activities on serious roads of Mumbai, the day is not far away when Mumbai roads will tune into a big Circus. Mumbai Police no harsh punishment but tough lesson for defaulters.”

Without helmets doing bathing activity though it looks funny, but if people start doing weird activities on serious roads of #Mumbai, the day is not far away when Mumbai roads will tune into a big #Circus 🎪@MumbaiPolice no harsh punishment but tough lesson for defaulters— H i m a n s h u Prakash Mehta (@himanshupmehta) May 18, 2023

On the other hand, there were supporters who argued that such act should not be considered a punishable offence.

In response to the controversy surrounding the viral clip, one user questioned, “What’s wrong here? Little fun is ok! Why is the crime other than not wearing a helmet?”

What’s wrong here? Little fun is ok! Why is the crime other than not wearing helmet?— Madan Ahluwalia, Esq (@ahluwalialawpc) May 19, 2023

As the video continued to rapidly spread, drawing complaints and attention, Adarsh Shukla, the man featured in the footage, issued an apology to the Mumbai Police for not following the traffic rule.

In an Instagram story, the YouTuber admitted that his failure to wear a helmet was the biggest mistake. He further urged his followers to prioritize their safety by always wearing helmets while driving. He clarified that he is ready to pay the fine for his violation but requested people not to spread false information about his arrest.