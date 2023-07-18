E-Rickshaw Drivers Made To Do Sit Ups In UP's Unnao For Playing Vulgar Songs

Battery-operated rickshaws, also known as e-rickshaws, are a popular and affordable mode of transport for short distances. According to the Climate Works Foundation report, there are around 1.5 million e-rickshaws in India, which transport about 60 million people every day. These vehicles are easier to access and drive, providing livelihoods to millions of people. However, there are instances where some people misuse this availability, and it becomes necessary to teach them a lesson.

Recently, in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, some e-rickshaw drivers were caught playing vulgar songs at a very loud volume. This infuriated the people, who organized a meeting on the road. They wanted to teach them a lesson and take a stance against this type of behaviour. As punishment, the drivers were made to do sit-ups, and the incident was recorded on camera, which has now gone viral on the internet.

Noise pollution is a major concern for people’s health and well-being. There are regulations in India that govern and restrict noise pollution generated by loudspeakers, public address systems and even construction operations. Noise is classified as a public nuisance under Section 268 of the Indian Penal Code. It holds people responsible for any illegal behaviours that irritate, endanger or injure the general public. According to Section 290 of the Indian Penal Code, people who cause public disturbance can be fined up to two hundred rupees.

It’s not the first time that certain e-rickshaw drivers’ reckless behaviour has come to light. It is normal to see people driving their e-Rickshaws while performing stunts on the road. There have been numerous incidents of such unsafe driving behaviours. A tragic event occurred earlier this year in Greater Noida involving an e-rickshaw. The rickshaw was filled with firecrackers that caught fire in the middle of the road. Unfortunately, one person died and two others were wounded. Police responded promptly to the scene and sent the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The road was desolate at first as people fled in fright, but later several individuals were observed running about asking for assistance. According to the police, Salman, who was igniting the fireworks, and Pappu, the driver of the e-rickshaw, were both injured in the incident. Following the event, water cannons were deployed, and efforts to extinguish the flames commenced.