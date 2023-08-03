Earth Overshoot Day is Here, Highlighting Global Disparities in Resource Use

Wednesday, August 2, marks World Overshoot Day, which is the point in the year when all the resources that the Earth is capable of regenerating in the space of 365 days have been exhausted. This date is calculated globally, but differs from country to country. And each year, it reveals major disparities between the world’s rich and poor countries. In fact, while some countries hit the limit earlier this year, around 50 countries, mainly in Africa and Asia, have managed to avoid this kind of ecological deficit.

As of Wednesday, August 2, humanity will be living in debt to the Earth until the end of the year. In other words, human activity will have exhausted all the natural resources Earth is capable of generating in the space of a year. This tipping point for when the human ecological footprint outweighs the planet’s biocapacity is known as Earth Overshoot Day, and it has been calculated each year since 1971 by the international research organization, Global Footprint Network. While it used to fall in December when the think-tank first started its calculations, the date has started falling earlier over the years, eventually ending up in the summer by 2010. This year, Overshoot Day falls on August 2. And “the trend is flattening but still far from reversing," says Global Footprint Network in a news release.

Earth Overshoot Day is calculated by dividing the planet’s biocapacity (carbon storage in forests and oceans, sea and land surfaces) by humanity’s ecological footprint (waste production, CO2 emissions, etc.) and multiplying the result by 365 (the number of days in the year) for every country in the world. Some countries manage to escape this ecological deficit. These are relatively few and far between (around 50); they are mainly found in Asia, South America and Africa. They include Uruguay, Honduras, Nicaragua, India, the Philippines, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Syria and Pakistan.

These disparities can be explained by differences in GDP and in the consumption habits of inhabitants, which vary greatly between richer and poorer countries. And when it comes to countries with an ecological debt, some of the differences in level are spectacular. In Qatar and Luxembourg, for example, the fateful date falls on February 10 and 14 respectively, while Jamaica’s Overshoot Day falls on December 20, a full 10 months later. Meanwhile, the United States, United Arab Emirates and Canada’s overshoot day this year was March 13 while China’s was June 2.

In 2022, Earth Overshoot Day was July 28, in 2021 July 29 and August 22 in 2020, a period of decline linked to the slowdown in human activity during the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, at a time when summers are breaking drought and heat records year after year, and the world’s forests are burning, the slight fall back in the date of Overshoot Day in 2023 offers little consolation. Especially since “Earth Overshoot Day’s apparent delay by five days compared to last year’s isn’t all good news, as genuine advancements amount to less than one day. The remaining four days are owed to integrating improved datasets into the accounts’ new edition," explains Global Footprint Network.

“Halving food waste would gain 13 days"

“For the last 5 years the trend has flattened. How much of this is driven by economic slow-down or deliberate decarbonization efforts is difficult to discern. Still, overshoot reduction is far too slow," states the Global Footprint Network. “To reach the UN’s IPCC target of reducing carbon emissions 43% worldwide by 2030 compared to 2010 would require moving Earth Overshoot Day 19 days annually for the next seven years," the organization points out.

However, solutions do exist to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and move Earth Overshoot Day in the right direction. According to the think-tank’s estimates, increasing global low-carbon electricity sources from 39% to 75%, for example, would help push back the deadline by 26 days, while halving food waste production would make for a gain of 13 days.