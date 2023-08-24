Earth Tying Rakhi To Moon Is The Best Chandrayaan-3 Post On The Internet

India is over the moon. Chandrayaan-3, the ambitious Moon mission, conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a resounding success, soft-landing on the South Pole of the Moon, making India the first nation to do so. The historic milestone is being celebrated with much pomp and splendour across India. Apart from the constant praises pouring in from every nook and corner of the world, the masses are expressing their unrestricted emotions by sharing Chandrayaan-3-related pictures, illustrations, artwork, and memes on the internet. Now, amidst the sea of online content, another artistic creation of Chandrayaan-3 has found a place in the hearts of social media users. The creativity harbours a special connection with the traditional Hindu ceremony- Raksha Bandhan.

Rakhi is a traditional Indian thread tied on the hands of brothers by sisters during Raksha Bandhan. The artwork doing the rounds on Twitter shows the Earth, symbolic of a mother figure tying a Rakhi to the Moon as if it were her brother. According to popular Indian beliefs, Moon is generally referred to as ‘Mama’ or maternal uncle.

The picture with a thousand words perfectly demonstrates how not just India, but the entire world is celebrating the triumph of Chandrayaan-3 unitedly as brothers and sisters. The image of Earth tying Rakhi to the Moon becomes all the more significant now as Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, on August 30. In no time, the endearing illustration continued to be re-tweeted by the internet population.

“Thank you. Congratulations to the world. The world is one family. We Indians believe that Earth is our mother and Today my Earth mother successfully tied Raksha Bandhan (holy thread) to Chand mama (moon). Happy Raksha Bandhan a holy festival of love and support in India,” read one heartfelt comment.

“Congratulations to ISRO for the remarkable success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, just before Raksha Bandhan. The Rakhi of our Mother Earth has reached our Chanda mama. It’s a historic day, India has become the first country to land at the south pole of the moon. Proud moment,” commented another proud Indian.

Explaining the picture in her own words, a Twitter user wrote, “Such a sweet example of civilizational rootedness reflected by the cartoonist. Earth (Bhoomi) has always been female for Hindus. And Moon (Chandra) has been affectionately called Chandamama, her brother. Rakshabandhan festival is around the corner when sisters will tie raakhis to their brothers. Well then, the cartoonist is showing the Vikram Lander module as the Raakhi that Bhoomi is tying around the wrist of Chandra. Love it!”

With over 80 lakh viewers, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission became the most-watched livestream worldwide.