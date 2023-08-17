Edelweiss CEO Says She Has Started Investing For Her 6-Month-Old Son, Internet Salutes Her

Experts say if you want to build a secure future in this money-centric world, investment is the only way to do so. It will not only keep your finances safe but also come to the rescue in any kind of emergency. But people often get confused while deciding on the right time when they should start investing. Most of them take the step post-retirement, ensuring a regular source of income. Radhika Gupta, the managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC) shared her thought on the matter through a tweet. On August 15 when India celebrated its 77th Independence Day, Gupta underlined how parents could give their children “financial freedom” in future by investing earlier in equity.

In the tweet, Gupta highlighted the perfect time for each generation to put their focus on investment. According to the entrepreneur, she has already started investing in a systemic investment plan (SIP) for her six-year-old son when she took that initiative for herself at the age of 24. But Gupta said that her father began the process a bit late when he was over 40 years old.

“Age at which each generation started investing in equities: Dad: 40+ years. Me: 24 years. Son: 6 months. Financial freedom is about starting earlier and earlier,” Radhika Gupta tweeted. The tweet received enough attention from the social media population since surfacing on the microblogging platform. The majority of the users found Gupta’s investment strategy quite viable as the money would help her son in many ways when he becomes a grown-up.

One user called the kid lucky for having a mentor like his mother, Radhika Gupta. “Yes, the earlier the better. Your son is lucky to have a mentor like you,” he commented.

Agreeing with Gupta’s plans, a user said that the government should allow “starting NPS in minor name as well.”

An individual sarcastically said that thanks to Radhika Gupta’s strategy, her son would make more money than his parents.

“I think the bigger question is till what age do you continue the same,” another user asked.

Since being dropped, Radhika Gupta’s tweet has so far garnered more than 1,400 likes on Twitter, whole hundreds of users have retweeted the same thing.