Eden Gardens Painted in Yellow as Dhoni Fever Takes Over CSK vs KKR Match in IPL 2023

It was a never-seen-before sight at Eden Gardens as yellow fever took over the stadium, all in support of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni! The crowd went wild as they cheered for Dhoni, who may have made his final appearance at the iconic venue. The Chennai Super Kings dominated the Kolkata Knight Riders, winning by a massive 49 runs, while the stadium was transformed into a sea of yellow. Fans rocked yellow flags, posters, and jerseys, and the atmosphere was absolutely electric! Dhoni’s fever was at an all-time high, and the internet couldn’t help but get swept up in the excitement!

Check out how the CSK craze took over Kolkata and social media couldn’t stop falling for it.

Kolkata becomes yellow only because of Taxi walas and train ticket inspector pic.twitter.com/QUQSBjqPNg— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 23, 2023

It feels unreal to see Eden being dominated by CSK fans by this much. KKR fans outnumber anyone easily. They are very passionate, you can feel it in the atmosphere there.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 23, 2023

CSK fans are owning every stadium wherever they go. #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/wcpgJFKMUh— Tigerexch (@tigerexch) April 23, 2023

The scenes at the Eden Gardens!The craze for CSK. pic.twitter.com/0VX4shEZjC — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 23, 2023

Before the match started, the KKR team had meticulously placed their purple flags in every single seat of the massive 67,000-capacity stadium. However, once the passionate crowd arrived and filled the stands, something amazing happened: All the purple flags seemed to magically disappear, and the stadium transformed into a magnificent sea of yellow as the fans rallied behind their hero, Dhoni.

As the crowd roared in support of him, MS Dhoni couldn’t help but feel emotional. “I have played a lot of cricket over here. I had a job in Kharagpur which was two hours from here. The love comes from there," he said, humbled by the overwhelming response at the toss.

Commentator Ravi Shastri shared the sentiment, adding his own praise for the cricket legend. “It’s the sea of yellow in Eden, tribute to one man. He’s the King of East, it’s MS Dhoni," Shastri exclaimed, echoing the adoration felt by the fans.

Meanwhile, as KKR won the toss and chose to bowl, CSK’s Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube put on a fantastic display with their 85-run partnership. However, the crowd at Eden Gardens had just one thing on their mind: MS Dhoni. Loud chants of “We want Dhoni" echoed throughout the stadium, drowning out the excitement on the field.

When Ravindra Jadeja came to bat, the fans were still waiting for their hero to make an appearance. And finally, with just two balls left in the first innings, Dhoni strode onto the field to the thunderous applause of his adoring supporters. They greeted him by flashing their mobile phone cameras, thrilled to see him take the field. Although he only faced three balls, he remained unbeaten on two, much to the delight of his fans.

But, he once again hinted at his retirement during the post-match presentation and acknowledged the crowd’s cheers. “They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd," he humbly remarked.

As MSDians watched their hero contemplate his future in the sport, they couldn’t help but feel anxious and desperate for “one more season" with Thala.

Read all the Latest News here