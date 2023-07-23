‘Ek Bomb Hota Hai..’: This One Line ‘Spoiler’ of Oppenheimer Has Desi Twitter in Splits

One of Hollywood’s biggest movies hit the theatres on July 21, Oppenheimer. Reports claim that the movie has earned Rs 13.50 crore net in India on its opening day for all languages. Christopher Nolan’s movie has managed to sell close to 1.30 lakh tickets for its first day across the same cinema hall chains. While many people went to see the movie, not everyone has seen it yet. However, this one person took to Twitter and gave the most ‘apt’ spoiler for the movie and it has people in splits.

Taking to Twitter, user named ‘Mikku’, shared a screenshot from one of the social media sites. “Oppenheimer Spoiler alert,” he wrote in the caption as he shared the screenshot. “Kuch khaas nai hai. Ek Bomb hota hai vo fatt jata hai, beech beech mein angrez kuch bolte rehte hai,” read the screenshot. Since being uploaded, the tweet has garnered over 70K views and gone viral. Here, have a look for yourself:

Many people can be seen leaving laughing emojis right below the screenshot. One Twitter user wrote, “How to make your gf understand Oppenheimer,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “When you ask ChatGPT to reduce 20 page documentation to 2 pointers.”

Here are some hilarious responses:

The perfect review doesn't exist… . Meanwhile Jojo Bhai: https://t.co/dSX0bxXCNB— Prasad Rajguru (@PrasadRajguru1) July 23, 2023

Best review out there on SM https://t.co/4HfP6sKoxT— Yash Dadlani (@YashDadlani04) July 23, 2023

How to make your gf understand Oppenheimer https://t.co/zKBJGJwooP— Ashish gupta (@chatora_baniya) July 22, 2023

When you ask ChatGPT to reduce 20 page documentation to 2 pointers https://t.co/U4xvUJQCwG— hrmt (@BlemBones) July 23, 2023

Meanwhile, not everyone knew what the context of the movie was. An image which went viral on social media showed a man reading about ‘Oppenheimer’ while sitting in the theatre during the intermission. “i’m still laughing thinking about this,” wrote the uploader as he posted an image of the man sneakily glued to his phone. In the image, it seems like the man has opened Oppenheimer’s WIkipedia page and is gathering some context to understand the movie better.