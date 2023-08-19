'Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi': Internet Can't Keep Calm After Women Gorge On Wedding Food In Waist-Deep Water

A wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration where families put in great effort to ensure everyone has a memorable experience. Among all the rituals it is the lavish feast offered to guests remains the main highlight. On the other hand, people dress up to look their best, but what happens when a flood ruins the plans? While many won’t risk getting drenched but a viral video shows a remarkable scene. A group of women defying floodwaters attend a wedding and enjoy a delicious meal. Walking through waist-deep water, they reach the dining area, where they self-serve the food and sit together, looking happy as if nothing happened.

The video shared on Instagram by the page memesone has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers amused in the comments section, many even shared hilarious responses.

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “The perfect place for relatives to say ‘khaana khakey jaana’.”

Another wrote, “Ghar me bana kar khana padega, yahan is condition me kha lo, kya dikkat hai. (You’ll have to cook at home, eat here in this situation, what’s the issue?)”

“Itne pyar se bulaya hai toh jana toh banta hai, (If they’ve invited so lovingly, one should definitely go).” a comment read.

A user jokingly wrote, “Me watching this in the function hall.”

One more added, “Bhandara supremacy.”

Earlier, a similar situation came to light when a couple, Mae and Paulo Padilla from the Philippines decided to proceed with their wedding ceremony, despite the flooding issue due to the impact of Typhoon Doksuri. The bride could be seen bravely walking down a flooded aisle. Undisturbed by the difficult conditions, their guests also attended the event and made their way through the flooded church to witness the special occasion.

The Typhoon caused devastation in the Bulacan region of the Philippines in August. The flood led to power outages, property damage and disruptions to essential infrastructure.

In a conversation with local media, Mae claimed that they were determined to proceed, regardless of the circumstances. She adds, “It doesn’t matter if our situation prevents guests from coming. What’s important is that we’re there, our family is there and our commitment to getting married."

Meanwhile, the groom, Paulo added that their homes and the roads were submerged in waist-high water and even their cars were flooded. However, the couple braved these challenges and reached the church to exchange their vows.

Mae was moved and surprised by the dedication of their guests who attended the wedding despite the heavy flood.