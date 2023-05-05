CHANGE LANGUAGE
Elderly Couple With Transgender Grandchild Attend Drag Show, Earns Internet's Love

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 17:05 IST

Delhi, India

The incident took place in Canada's British Columbia. (Credit : Instagram/@abcnews)

The incident took place in Canada's British Columbia. (Credit : Instagram/@abcnews)

The couple was also joined in by their friends in the show.

An elderly couple’s heart-warming support for their transgender grandchild is winning hearts on the internet. Showing their support, the couple attended a drag show. This is not all. The couple were accompanied by their group of friends, who also enjoyed the show. Soon after the video of this special drag show surfaced online, social media users praised the duo for exhibiting their acceptance towards the LGBTQ community.

Drag shows are typically staged in the Pride festivals and nightclubs. It is an art form, where people perform to explore themselves. In addition, it is considered as a form of self-expression. And Drag Queen is a man who dresses in women’s clothes and performs before an audience.

The video, posted on Instagram, was accompanied by a caption that read, “Love is Love: Elderly couple, whose grandchild is transgender, attend a drag show with their group of friends to show their support for the LGBTQ community.” The video opens to show a group of elderly people seated at a table and a performer addressing the audience.

The performer can be heard saying, “This is very important today. I grew up with a very very supportive family and it has a huge difference in the person’s life.” Listening to this, people burst into cheering out loud. In their conversation, the couple revealed that they are marking their presence in the show for their “Grandson.” In response to this, the performer said, “Oh beautiful!”

Right after that, a woman can be seen showing a picture on her phone. The person behind the camera is heard saying, “This is the sweetest thing ever.” As per reports, the incident took place in Canada’s British Columbia.

Witnessing their heart-warming gesture, social media users couldn’t help but flood the comments section. “Unconditional love, what a concept, “a person wrote. Several users expressed their happiness towards the elderly couple, claiming that they are doing what every family member must do. One user commented, “I’m so glad they’re doing what all families are supposed to do by loving their grandchild unconditionally!” Another commented, “It’s not necessarily what they would have chosen for their grandchild, but they choose to love, and it’s what all families should be - a place of loving support.” Many users declared them “great grandparents”.

