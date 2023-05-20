Elderly Couple's Performance On Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi Will Make You Emotional

Social media is a place for all kinds of entertaining videos. The latest clip to win over users features an elderly couple and their soul-stirring performance on Lata Mangeshkar’s track Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi. As the couple gracefully lip-syncs to the soulful song, their love and passion for each other is evident. The video has managed to leave many users emotional.

Originally picturised on the iconic duo of Manoj Kumar and Hema Malini, the song performed beautifully by the old couple. The duo effortlessly channels the charm and grace of Hema Malini and Manoj Kumar. With joyful smiles and synchronized lip movements, they bring the song to life in their own unique way.

Soon after it was shared, the video captivated viewers with its pure and genuine portrayal of love. So far, the clip has garnered over 1 million views, received more than 90,000 likes and numerous interesting comments. Reacting to the clip, a user called it “true love.”

Another commented, “Aap dono aise hi khush raho hamesha. Such a beautiful song,” (May both of you always remain happy like this).

People were all praise for the couple’s lip-sync and acting skills. “Dadaji ki lip sync or acting bohot achi hai aur handsome bhi hai,” (Grandfather’s lip-sync and acting are very good and he is handsome as well).

Another shared their well wishes, saying, “God bless both of you. Zindagi ka sath kabhi na chute, aap dono sada salamat rahein,” (May you never part ways in life and both of you always remain safe).

Adding to the feelings, a person wrote, “Aap dono ke pyar ke agey ye gana kuch bhi nahin. God bless you,” (This song is nothing compared to the love between both of you).

As the views, likes and comments continue to pour in, it is evident that this heart-warming video has deeply resonated with its viewers.

Another such clip that went viral recently, shows an elderly couple’s excitement on getting their photo clicked together. The woman carefully shelters the photo in her shawl to preserve it. The couple even chatted with the photographer.

top videos

The clip was shared by Sujeet Pannu, who photographed the couple.