Elephant Flings Woman Trying To Tease It With Bananas In This Horrifying Viral Video

Despite their mammoth structure, elephants are considered one of the most gentle animals in the wild. But, it is never recommended for humans to venture too close to wild beasts, to avoid undesirable circumstances. Often people are seen poking fun at animals and teasing them only to have some cheap delight, unaware that it could result in disastrous outcomes. A similar fate was shared by a woman, who tried to lure and tease a wild elephant with a banana. What happened next, is a striking reminder of why you should never try to disturb elephants, even if they are calm or tamed.

The horrifying video was tweeted by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on April 27. “You can’t fool an elephant even though he is tamed. They are one of the most intelligent animals to be in captivity,” read the tweet.

The recorded visual footage opens with a woman trying to lure an elephant outside, standing amongst dense bushes. From the bunch of bananas in her hand, the woman takes out one banana and waves it in front of the elephant. She brings the fruit closer to the tusker’s mouth at one time while when the animal attempts to take a bite, she quickly pulls back her hands. After repeatedly doing the same thing over and over again, the elephant got irked.

You can’t fool an elephant even though he is tamed. They are one of the most intelligent animals to be in captivity. pic.twitter.com/rQXS6KYskN— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 27, 2023

When the elephant was somewhat out of the bushes, the other woman recording the video could be heard saying, “What’s up buddy.” But soon, the elephant presumably realising that the two women were just goofing around and did not intend to give it the banana, the tusker lost its cool. With its trunk, the elephant swung hard at the woman holding the bananas, flinging her off the ground with a heavy blow.

Shocked at the sudden attack, the other woman shrieked out in fear, apparently trying to run away from the angry elephant. The alarming video was quick to grab the eyeballs of social media users who pointed out that it was solely the woman’s fault.

“One should never take wild animals for granted. Respect their presence. That is all that needs to be done,” opined one user. “Humans need to understand that wildlife is a magnificent and majestic spirit and we need to respect their being..not be arrogant with them and bring in our human behaviour in their aura,” quipped another. A third netizen prayed for the woman as he wrote, “Hope she survived the attack.”

One should never take wild animals for granted. Respect their presence. That is all that needs to be done. 🙏— Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) April 27, 2023

Humans need to understand that wildlife is magnificent and majestic spirit and we need to respect their being..not be arrogant with them and bring in our human behaviour in their aura @susantananda3— bandhini singh (@bandhini22) April 28, 2023

Hope she survived the attack.— Sidharth Kumar (@OriginalPaaji) April 27, 2023

So far, the video has amassed more than 4.2 lakh views on the microblogging platform. What are your thoughts on this visual clip?

Read all the Latest News here