Elephant Herd Shows The Perfect Way To Beat The Heat In Viral Video

A video of an elephant group chilling in the lake to beat the heat shows the perfect way to get through the summer. Shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter, the video shows the elephant family, consisting of sub-adults and calves relaxing in what appears to be a lake. In a tweet accompanying the video, the IAS officer revealed that the video was from Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu.

She added the bathing session and recent rains in the area might have provided a bit of relief to the animals from the rising temperature. “A beautiful family of elephants with some adults and young calves enjoying their bath somewhere in Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu. Thanks to some recent rains, the summer heat has come down as a blessing,” wrote the IAS officer. Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, many users called it a breathtaking view while others said it reminded them of their childhood days. A section also lauded the herd’s harmonious antics. A Twitterati commented, “Reminds me of the song - What a wonderful world.”

Another wrote, “Nice. Baby elephants are following what adults are doing. No words are spoken, teaching is through observing adults.”

One more said that it was pleasing to see the elephants in the wild and not be trapped in the tourism and ceremonial parades industry.

Meanwhile, an elephant lover added, “That’s a big family, indeed. Such a lovely sight. The gentle giants are always a treat to watch.”

A user who couldn’t stop themselves from watching the video in a loop said, “Kept watching again and again. Yet it seems and I wish not to end.”

The video has amassed over forty-nine thousand views within 24 hours. This comes just a week after Supriya Sahu also gave animal lovers a glimpse of how elephants bathe at the Elephant camp in Mudumalai. Unlike the latest video, the previous one features the animals relaxing as they submerge themselves inside a river.

The mahouts can be seen splashing water on the elephants to wipe them clean.

