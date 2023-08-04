Elephant Whisperers Fame Bellie Appointed As First Woman Caretaker At Nilgiris Camp

Tamil Nadu government appointed Bellie, known for her work in the documentary The Elephant Whisperers, as the first permanent woman elephant caretaker at Theppakadu elephant camp in the Nilgiris region. Bellie, who was previously working as a temporary caretaker, has now earned this prestigious position in recognition of her skills and dedication, as acknowledged by the state Forest Department.

Bellie and her husband Bomman gained global acclaim through the Oscar-winning Netflix documentary The Elephant Whisperers, which highlighted their remarkable efforts in nurturing and caring for abandoned elephant calves, Raghu and Amu.

Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Supriya Sahu shared the good news on Twitter and wrote, “Fabulous News. Bellie our very own Elephant Whisperer has become the first woman to be appointed as a permanent woman Cavady (Elephant Care Taker) by the Government of Tamil Nadu, for her selfless & dedicated service in saving precious elephant calves at Theppakau Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.”

“What an icon she has become. Bomman and Bellie are truly inspiring. Thank you CM Stalin for this recognition which she truly deserves,” she added.

Bellie was honoured in a special ceremony, in the presence of Forest Minister M Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Supriya Sahu. Chief Minister MK Stalin presented the appointment order to Belli.

Meanwhile, Sahu’s Twitter post received an overwhelming response. The post garnered over 42,000 views, with social media users expressing their admiration and appreciation for the Tamil Nadu government’s recognition of Bellie’s dedication and hard work

A user highlighted the importance of such recognition for those who dedicate their lives to wildlife.

Another Twitter user praised the government’s move and wrote, “Empowerment delivered”

Bellie’s hard work was well-recognised after her appearance in The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves. The documentary’s success was undeniable as it went on to win an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Academy Awards in March. Bellie’s remarkable achievements did not go unnoticed, as in July, President Droupadi Murmu honoured her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the ceremony, the President praised Bellie and her husband’s unwavering dedication to looking after the orphaned elephants.