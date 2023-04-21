Elizabeth Báthory: The ‘Blood Countess’ Who Killed 600 Women To ‘Achieve Eternal Youth’

Elizabeth Báthory, also known as the blood countess, is accused of murdering more than 600 women. Elizabeth was a sadist and she apparently enjoyed killing people. The National Geographic states that the woman, who was born in 1560, believed that bathing in virginal blood would grant her eternal youth. Due to this belief, Elizabeth would kill women she found to be more beautiful than her. The newly launched Brutal Women series of News 18 Hindi talks about Elizabeth Báthory in detail.

Elizabeth was born in an affluent household and loved tormenting the people who she considered below her, in position or power. She would invite them to her castle under some pretext or the other and would kill them. She had married Ferenc II Nadasdy at the age of 15 and had 4 children as well. Elizabeth would go to the extent of killing people in front of her husband and be helped in this heinous crime by servants. Elizabeth shifted to a castle in North West Hungary after the murder of her husband at the age of 48.

These killings continued till 1610, until the King of Hungary suspected that Elizabeth could be behind these murders. He ordered an investigation against her. It revealed that 80 women were killed in her mansion. According to the eyewitnesses, Elizabeth had murdered 600 women. Servants, who accosted her in this crime, were sentenced to death. Elizabeth was punished with solitary confinement in a room, where she died in 1614 at the age of 54.

With the passage of time, the narrative of Elizabeth committing crimes has been challenged. According to reports, some believe that Elizabeth was the victim of a politically-motivated conspiracy as a means to get control over her land. Others have raised the possibility that she was targeted by the Lutheran Church because of her Calvinist faith. Despite these possibilities, solid evidence of numerous dead girls lying buried under the castle cannot be denied.

In pop culture, Elizabeth is a favorite character in many vampire novels and a major villain in one Dracula series as well.

