‘Elon Musk Is In Trouble,’ Internet Reacts To Mark Zuckerberg's Blue Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Mark Zuckerberg has been awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The Meta CEO confirmed his promotion through an Instagram post on July 23. On the same day, Zuckerberg’s training coach Dave Camarillo received his 5th-grade black belt. The black belt marks the ultimate reward in Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu. This coveted belt can be obtained after going past four stages- white, blue, purple and brown belts. Congratulating Camarillo on his achievement, Zuckerberg wrote, “You’re a great coach and I’ve learned so much about fighting and life from training with you.” Zuckerberg receives his MMA training at the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu Martial Arts Academy, headquartered in San Jose, California.

Mark Zuckerberg also dropped some photos of the award-giving ceremony in the Instagram post. In one of the frames, Zuckerberg could be seen posting with Dave Camarillo, who held the black-belt certification in his hands. In another picture, the Facebook founder was seen bowing to Camarillo, a gesture which is used to show respect for a fellow fighter in Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu. In the last photograph, a purple-belt winner was captured alongside Zuckerberg and Camarillo.

Zuckerberg’s post comes at a time when social media users are excited anticipating the potential fight between the Meta CEO and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Referring to Zuckerberg’s blue-belt promotion, a user was quick to acknowledge, “Elon is in trouble now.” Another user thought Zuckerberg might be getting “ready to beat Musk.”

A fellow learner in the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu Academy commented, “Very well deserved. Honoured to train with you.” Dave Camarillo also marked his presence in the comment section. The legendary MMA trainer hailed Zuckerberg for his “discipline,” while also thanking the 39-year-old billionaire for his support.

It was Musk to invited Zuckerberg for a “cage fight.” The Facebook chief responded to the challenge and asked Musk to send him the location. In reply, the Tesla CEO proposed the Las Vegas Octogan. The war of words between the two social media rivals grabbed the eyeballs of UFC President Dana White, who is desperate to host the “Musk vs Zuckerberg” at UFC 300 next year. However, no official details about the fight have been revealed yet.