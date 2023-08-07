Elon Musk Might Undergo Surgery Before Taking On Mark Zuckerberg In UFC-Style Cage Fight

Just hours after announcing Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk cage fight will be live-streamed on X (formerly Twitter), the Tesla owner has now revealed the date of the UFC-style exhibition match is still in flux. It appears Musk is facing some health crisis and is awaiting to undergo surgery before participating in the competition. The SpaceX mogul is about to get an MRI done on his neck and upper back soon. The result of the scans is apparently due by the end of this week. Depending on the results, a date for the final exhibition showdown can be materialised between the tech billionaires.

“Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week," posted Elon Musk on X while replying to Mark Zuckerberg’s claims of delay remarks.

On Sunday, the Tesla boss stated he has begun lifting weights to prepare for the fight against the Meta boss. “Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work," Elon admitted.

This prompted a response from Mark Zuckerberg, who is trained in Jiu-Jitsu. He claimed the Tesla owner hasn’t given confirmation of his suggested date so far. The co-founder of Meta Platforms revealed he wants the exhibition match to take place on August 26 adding that he is all set to take on Elon Musk. “I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath. I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here," stated the Facebook CEO on his newly- launched social media application Threads.

Initially, the idea of the tech billionaires being pitted against each other in a UFC-style cage fight was deemed nothing more than a joke. However, tensions between the rival parties quickly escalated with verbal spats and taunts only making things more heated. Currently, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have announced their fight will soon turn into a reality. It is only a question of when. Notably, the revenue collected from the streaming of the competition will be directed to a charity for veterans.