Elon Musk Offers 1M Dogecoin to Prove Emerald Mine's Existence, His Dad Asks 'Can I Enter?'

The emerald mine spectre is back to haunt Elon Musk once again. Musk last month offered to pay a million Dogecoin to anyone who could prove its existence, and it appears that the billionaire’s dad himself has risen to the occasion. “I will pay a million Dogecoin for proof of this mine’s existence!" Elon wrote on Twitter. However, in a 2014 Forbes interview that’s no longer live, he had himself spoken about how his dad had a share in an emerald mine in Zambia, as per a Futurism report.

I will pay a million Dogecoin for proof of this mine’s existence!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023

In an interview with The Sun, Elon’s dad Errol has now said, referring to the Dogecoin tweet, “When I read that, I wondered, ‘Can I enter, because I can prove it existed.’ Elon knows it’s true. All the kids know about it." He added that Elon saw the emeralds at their house and was also aware that he (Errol) was selling them.

Errol, however, clarified that there was no “formal mine". It was rather a “rock formation protruding from the ground", with no mining company involved and the whole deal having been done on a handshake basis with an Italian man. In fact, this emerald money also went on to fund Elon’s move to the US and his living expenses there, as per Errol.

Errol thinks that Elon doesn’t want to come clean about the existence of the emerald mine so as not to appear a “trust fund kid". However, Errol said that Elon has worked very hard to achieve his current success and that he wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth. According to him, the emerald money helped the family out during a trying time when people were escaping South Africa, including his mum’s family.

Since Errol’s revelation came to light, Elon has been dragged quite a bit on Twitter, where his vacillating policies (especially regarding Twitter Blue) are known to wreak havoc every next day.

Elon: no one can prove I’m the heir to an Emerald mineElon’s dad: pic.twitter.com/usH1ganq4K — Stop Cop City (@JoshuaPHilll) April 22, 2023

The richest of the world often insist on a self-made persona, but people have started questioning the myths behind the men.

