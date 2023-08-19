'Making This Platform Worse': Elon Musk Removing Block Feature From 'X' Irks Users

Elon Musk is undertaking the unexpected once again, as he’s making a rather surprising move on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Musk’s latest decision involves the removal of a crucial safety measure, the ability to block individuals on the social media platform. He justifies this move by asserting that the concept behind blocking “makes no sense". Yet, this decision has caught users off guard, particularly those who are still adapting to the transformed ‘X’ iteration of the familiar blue bird app. Consequently, the removal of the blocking feature has left users discontented, as they now lack the means to shield themselves from potential harm posed by hackers and trolls who could previously be blocked.

This sequence of events unfolded when Musk, in response to a tweet on X, disclosed that “Block will no longer exist as a ‘feature,’ except within DMs." His discontent with this particular feature has been expressed in the past, and he recently reaffirmed his intention to remove the block option, except in the case of direct messages. Swiftly thereafter, users on the platform commenced expressing their dissatisfaction with this development.

One user quipped, “Imagine not being able to understand why you’d want to block someone @elonmusk is actively destroying this site bit by bit." Another user articulated, “It makes an insane amount of sense. If I don’t have a block button, my comments would be filled with bots, bad actors trying to associate me with hateful content, people trying to promote their content in my comments, NAFO imbeciles spamming with disinformation. Block is necessary."

A third user shared their concern, stating, “Elon Musk is going to unleash an avalanche of harassment. The entire point of the Block feature is to prevent trolls from seeing & responding to your posts. It stops them from harassing you & your followers. Mute doesn’t do that. Musk is addicted to making this platform worse."

In response, even memes mocking the situation started circulating on the platform.

With all this said, it’s worth noting that the Mute feature will continue to be available.

However, there’s a difference between the Block and Mute functionalities. Blocking prevents other users from interacting with you, viewing your posts, or becoming your followers. In contrast, muting merely hides your posts from their view, without notifying them of the action.