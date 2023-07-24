Elon Musk Renames Twitter to ‘X’ and Folks are Not ‘X-cited’ About ‘Needless’ Change

Twitter chief Elon Musk has revealed a few ambitious plans for a significant transformation of the social media platform. One of these plans involve ditching the iconic blue bird logo and renaming it to ‘X’. “X dot com now points to Twitter dot com. Interim X logo goes live later today," Musk tweeted. After a while, he unveiled the interim logo of the platform.

After the announcement, Twitter started with its gradual process of making way for the new X branding. As of now, the official Twitter handle has been changed to X with a new X profile picture as well. Elon Musk has also changed his profile picture on Twitter.

While new changes are mostly welcomed by people, this is not the case this time. Many took to the micro blogging site and expressed their concern over the same, saying that it is a ‘bad idea’.

“The dumbest thing about this is how every other social platform WISHES they created a unique and renowned verb like “Tweet" or “Retweet" - that kind of brand recognition is near impossible to replicate intentionally,” wrote a Twitter user.

Many people have also been sharing memes about the same. Bidding adieu to the blue bird app, many shared hilarious graphics and videos. Here, have a look for yourself:

The new logo is just another change that Musk is making at Twitter. Surely it has to be the biggest change since he took over. Musk bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal last year, after which he has made many huge changes in the company, with all the senior executives moving out.