Elon Musk Renaming 'Tweet' to 'Post' After X Update Has Twitter Screaming, 'Why?'

In the ever-changing landscape of the internet, Twitter finds itself amidst a remarkable transformation, shedding its old skin to emerge as a new creature: X. With its iconic blue bird now replaced by the X logo, the platform is striving to embrace its bold new identity, with traces of its former self still lingering in the form of the terms “Twitter" and “tweet". However, the evolution is far from complete, and a recent change has caught the attention of users.

In the latest update, reported by Pop Base, Twitter is considering replacing the familiar ‘Tweet’ button with a ‘Post’ button. Furthermore, the ‘retweets’ feature might be renamed as ‘reposts’ when users share others’ content. This move, however, has met with resistance as users, who were just getting used to the bird’s new identity as X, are now fervently protesting the proposed changes. “Why?" they cry in confusion, reluctant to let go of the catchy term that’s woven into the very fabric of Twitter’s being.

One user vehemently vents out, “The alternate definition of the verb, ‘tweet’, as in, ‘to make a posting on the Twitter online message service’, is in the actual dictionary. No other social media app has anything like it. Imagine disposing of that level of brand recognition because of a mid-life crisis.”

“Took what was a unique social media concept and made it the lamest, most unoriginal s*** ever, for what?” expressed another. “Imagining having something that everybody knows what it means, even non users, and then think it is a great idea to change it all for no reason. Elon is so bizarre,” said the third one.

And just when you thought the drama was over, it turns out that countless users are choosing to cling to the past by avoiding the app update altogether. After all, they’d rather keep their beloved “tweets" than embrace the rebranding shenanigans.

Meanwhile, the decision to rebrand as X was announced by Twitter recently, signalling the company’s intention to expand its scope beyond social media. The transformation into a ‘super app’ aligns with the vision of Elon Musk, who aims to incorporate a diverse range of products and features, including e-commerce, gaming, streaming, and education, under the new X identity.