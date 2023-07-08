Elon Musk Replies To Parody Account's 'Lizard Boy' Jibe On Mark Zuckerberg

Meta’s new app Threads, launched on July 5, is being termed as Twitter’s new competition. The launch of the application has aggravated the famous cage fight between two tech heavyweights Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Since the launch of the app, several people have taken to the internet to share their thoughts on the matter. Hillarious memes on Twitter vs Threads have flooded social media.

However, there is one particular tweet that has caught the attention of many. The tweet is posted by the parody account of Elon Musk and has been catching eyeballs since yesterday.

The tweet says, “I spent $44 billion for this app and now Lizard boy just decided to hit copy and paste. It’s personal now. See you in the cage, Zuck.” The tweet takes a jibe at Zuckerberg by referring to him as Lizard Boy. It also takes a dig at the much-talked-about cage fight between the two billionaires.

I spent $44 billion for this app and now Lizard boy just decided to hit copy and paste.It’s personal now. See you in the cage, Zuck. — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 7, 2023

Interestingly, Elon Musk replied to the tweet on Saturday and said, “So many people think this account is me”.

So many people think this account is me 👀— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2023

Musk’s tweet went viral as soon as it was posted. It garnered over 6.8 Million views, 197 thousand likes and over 7,000 retweets in 10 hours.

Referring to the parody account, one of the users commented, “What if this is Elon’s second account”.

What if this is elons second account— StoneMountain (@StoneMountain64) July 8, 2023

Musk quickly made a monosyllabic response to the comment and said “Maybe”.

Maybe— Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 8, 2023

Another user commented, “Best and most accurate account on Twitter.” To which, Musk replied “ Thankyou”.

Best and most accurate account on Twitter.— J.Rivera (@JRRivera) July 7, 2023

Thread’s isn’t remotely the same— VGK 🏆 Dean (@VgkDean) July 7, 2023

Musk’s reply also prompted a reaction from YouTuber Mr Beast. He recently created a world record for becoming the first user to secure one million followers on Threads. Mr Beast commented, “It’s not?”. While Musk replied “Nope”.

What is Musk vs Zuckerberg’s cage fight?

Musk and Zuckerberg are taking potshots at each other for years. However, the grudge escalated on July 5 when Zuckerberg launched the app Threads. He dubbed it as the most potent competition to the app Twitter by calling it “Twitter Killer”. After two days, the Musk lawyers sent Zuckerberg a “cease and desist” notice. The notice alleged, “systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.” It also alleged that Zuckerberg’s Meta violated the state and federal laws. The history of the feud could be traced from Musk’s Twitter post from June 20. Musk tweeted that he is “up for a cage match with Zuckerber”. While Meta’s owner posted a canny reply and said, “Send ,e the location”.