Elon Musk Roleplaying as Child? Twitter Users Think They Have Found His Burner Account

Did Elon Musk just accidentally reveal his burner Twitter account? Twitter users are convince, after Musk shared a screenshot appearing to show the billionaire signed in on an alternate account. There’s no telling if it’s really Musk’s burner, but the profile picture of ‘Elon Test’ appears to suggest so. The account is full of bizarre tweets, where the user appears to be pretending to be a child- a three-year-old to be specific.

‘Elon Test’ responds to Musk’s tweets, praises Tesla, asks questions like ‘Do you like Japanese girls?’ and ‘I [love] librarians’. In other tweets, he responds to another user, writing, “I wish I was old enough to go to nightclubs. They sound so fun." Some people theorised that Musk was roleplaying as his son X Æ A-12, who was born on May 4, after a tweet from the alt account that goes “I will finally turn 3 on May 4th!"

It all started after Musk shared a screenshot of his Twitter account to guide content creators as to how they can enable subscriptions on the platform. The @ErmnMusk account was created in November last year and its first tweet was made just weeks after the billionaire took over Twitter.

Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform. Just tap on Monetization in settings. pic.twitter.com/CmD06Mczmn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2023

it's worse. he's actually pretending to be his son. pic.twitter.com/CoO6WIL4Me— jenny_tightpants (@halomancer1) April 25, 2023

WHAT DO YOU MEAN ELON MUSK HAS A BURNER ACCOUNT WHERE HE ROLE-PLAYS AS A CHILD?!?— (Not) YouTube Kids (@RealYouTubeKids) April 25, 2023

Elon Musk accidentally revealed that he had a secret burner account where he was begging for followers, making weird comments about porn videos, and commenting positive things under news coverage of Tesla. This man is on a whole new level of cringe previously unheard of. https://t.co/nU8Z35IbZM pic.twitter.com/rlykEseJCa— Aleksei the Bun (@AlekseiTheBun) April 25, 2023

I've been trying to concoct an amalgamation of words to describe my feelings towards the elon musk burner account that pretends to be a 3 year old and tweets about porn situation but i just can't so yeah that's just perplexing— vy (@violet_uwa) April 25, 2023

Things just got a lot more unhinged on Twitter if there is any truth to these burner account claims.

