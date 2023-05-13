Elon Musk Says There Will Be a New Twitter CEO and Everyone is Guessing the Name With Memes

Twitter has a new CEO finally! Former NBC Universal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino will become Twitter’s new CEO, Elon Musk said on Friday. “I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" Musk said. “@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology," he mentioned further. Since Musk took over Twitter in October, the fate of the blue bird app has been questioned multiple times. There have been multiple instances when advertisers have fled the platform. Even Musk admitted that Twitter suffered a massive decline in ad revenue.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Soon after the announcement was made, Twitter users flocked to micro blogging app and reacted to the change. Many shared memes and one liners about the same. People can be seen channelising their creativity by putting up hilarious memes. Many also gave hilarious names to the CEO, like Elona Musk or Shelon Musk.

Here are a few viral memes:

Meet the new CEO of Twittereven tho I told him being Twitter CEO will be RUFF pic.twitter.com/gfoD6Xg2sq— Doc  (@DocAtCDI) May 11, 2023

BREAKING: Elon Musk announces new Twitter ceo pic.twitter.com/LbV32yzTDB— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) May 11, 2023

Elon Musk announces he has hired Chuu from LOONA as the new CEO for Twitter. pic.twitter.com/cffSeOAO8X— Pop Base (@kissoflifeoffcl) May 12, 2023

BREAKING: Elon Musk announces a new Twitter CEO. She starts in 6 weeks pic.twitter.com/uCx7xxXFxz— litquidity (@litcapital) May 11, 2023

Congratulations to Klaus Schwab on becoming the new Twitter CEO. pic.twitter.com/TJuex4cFBi— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) May 12, 2023

Ever since the takeover, Musk has fired thousands of employees, launched Twitter blue, and what not. “I think (Yaccarino) has climbed every mountain she could at NBCU and did it impeccably well. And there’s no greater challenge than restoring order at Twitter," he said.

Musk’s purchase of Twitter was completed in October for $44 billion. In December, he said that he would step aside as CEO once he found “someone foolish enough to take the job."