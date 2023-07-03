Elon Musk Setting Post Reading Limit on Twitter Has Sparked a Meme Fest Online

Twitter Chief Elon Musk made an announcement saying that the company will fix a daily limit on the number of posts users can read. The same has sparked a meme fest on the platform. Not only are people posting hilarious memes on the same but many are also venting their frustration. As per the Twitter executive chairman, under “temporary limits", verified accounts are now limited to reading 6,000 posts per day. However, unverified accounts can go upto 600 posts per day and new unverified accounts 300 per day.

Immediately after the announcement was made many memes went viral. Here have a look for yourself:

Unverified accounts after viewing 599 posts in a day. pic.twitter.com/ikvbL7Ryxr— DME (@dme_363) July 1, 2023

200 posts in the morning200 in the afternoon200 in the night pic.twitter.com/lCtvShqV2g— Chemical Brother (@chemicalbrodar) July 1, 2023

wtf Elon get off twitter pic.twitter.com/pjW12ZkSpJ— Everything Out Of Context (@EverythingOOC) July 1, 2023

Nikita upset that he can’t read more than 6,000 tweets a day. pic.twitter.com/vEFiW95LDa— Sahil Bloom (@SahilBloom) July 1, 2023

This announcement came after Twitter was down for thousands of users on Saturday. Approximately, 7,500 users across the social media platform reported issues with the app. Also, earlier on Saturday, Twitter stopped browsing access on its web platform for people without accounts.

Musk stated that it was a temporary emergency measure. “We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users. Almost every company doing AI, from startups to some of the biggest corporations on Earth, was scraping vast amounts of data,” the Twitter owner said.