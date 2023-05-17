Elon Musk Thinks Work For Home Culture Is Morally Wrong

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has hit out at Silicon Valley engineers, referring to them as the “laptop classes living in la-la land." Musk urged them to abandon their “moral high horse" and denounced the prevailing work-from-home trend. Musk made the comments in an interview with CNBC’s David Faber. The discussion centred around the growing concerns regarding the return-to-office policies, which have stirred unease among tech workers in Silicon Valley and across the United States. Many employees had been promised generous remote work options by top executives, only to face potential changes. Musk expressed his disdain for the work-from-home approach, drawing parallels to the alleged but debunked Marie Antoinette quote, “Let them eat cake."

He argued that the issue extended beyond productivity concerns and ventured into moral territory. “It’s not just a productivity thing," Musk asserted. “I think it’s morally wrong." The Tesla founder further criticized the apparent hypocrisy of tech workers who choose to work from home while still expecting service workers to fulfil their duties in person. He called upon these individuals to abandon their “moral high horse" and cease advocating for remote work. “People should get off the goddamn moral high horse with the work-from-home bulls***," Musk exclaimed.

Musk’s comments have ignited a debate on social media, raising questions about the future of remote work and the responsibilities of highly privileged workers. As the landscape of work continues to evolve, the clash between traditional office culture and the growing preference for remote work appears set to persist. Several YouTube users were in favour of working from home, citing the number of benefits it provides. Others were siding with the tech entrepreneur in this debate. “It’s not a moral issue. Eliminating the work-from-home culture around the world is about driving up demand to buy cars so people can drive to work,” wrote a user.

Another commented, “I’m sure the people who don’t work from home appreciate the fact that it means their commutes will take less time, and that their families will benefit even though they must go to work outside the home.”

“Yes. And the ‘work from home’ crowd shouldn’t cry when AI takes their jobs because they made themselves so disposable,” read another comment.

Elon Musk’s disagreement with the work-from-home culture has been an open secret. The billionaire, following the takeover of Twitter last year, ended the remote working option in the social media company.