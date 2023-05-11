Elon Musk to Bring Voice, Video Calls to Twitter and Nobody Thinks it's a Good Idea

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled upcoming features for the platform, including calls and encrypted messaging. Musk had previously mentioned his vision for “Twitter 2.0 The Everything App," which encompasses features like encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets, and payments. Musk announced on Tuesday that the platform would soon introduce voice and video chat, enabling users to communicate globally without sharing their phone numbers.

As Twitter prepares to introduce the call feature, it joins other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, owned by Meta, in offering this communication capability. However, users on the micro-blogging platform have resorted to memes and humor to express their opinions, indicating a widespread sentiment of skepticism towards the upcoming feature.

One user commented, “Twitter is about to be unusable for women," expressing concerns about potential negative experiences. Another user humorously remarked, “If u call me on Twitter, prepare to be blocked so fast."

Twitter is about to be unusable for women https://t.co/w1nfe2blha— Teddy Ferrari (@lemonsproda) May 9, 2023

if u call me on twitter prepare to be blocked so fast https://t.co/wqLHG5hieT— koolaidman (@0KJANNE) May 10, 2023

imagine u in twitter beef n somebody CALLS YOU https://t.co/GksDMavoJh— ۟ (@ISISGASTON) May 9, 2023

Me in office using Twitter’s voice calls https://t.co/Rvs07zGbFh pic.twitter.com/VePo04W0TI— Saahil Sharma (@faahil) May 10, 2023

if you call me on twitter im blocking you https://t.co/t2xjotDgkq— omeo (@ihyomeo) May 9, 2023

When someone tries to call me on Twitter https://t.co/VYJO1G0jKI pic.twitter.com/UZWV6oLiY1— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) May 10, 2023

Anyone dare call me on twitter and I’m killing myself https://t.co/QmVpbgAFos— trin (@ttrinityb) May 10, 2023

me when somebody calls me on twitter: https://t.co/S30bjiYbCD pic.twitter.com/38uS1gMTCz— totally not ropro and totally not his alt (@NotRoPro) May 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Musk announced that Twitter will introduce a version of encrypted direct messages, set to launch on Wednesday. However, it remains unclear whether the call feature on Twitter will also be encrypted.

top videos

In a separate development, WhatsApp released an official statement in response to a tweet from Musk questioning the trustworthiness of the messaging app. On May 6, 2023, Musk shared a post by Twitter engineer Foad Dabiri, alleging that WhatsApp had been secretly accessing his phone’s microphone while he was asleep. In response, WhatsApp stated that the issue was specific to Dabiri’s Android device.

According to WhatsApp’s statement, “Users have full control over their mic settings. Once granted permission, WhatsApp only accesses the mic when a user is making a call or recording a voice note or video, and even then, these communications are protected by end-to-end encryption, so WhatsApp cannot hear them.”