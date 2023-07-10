Elon Musk's Baby Pic Goes Viral; Here's How He Reacted

In the world of social media, a single picture can capture the attention of millions, especially when it involves someone as prominent as Elon Musk. The billionaire has been grabbing the spotlight online with his reaction to one of his childhood pictures shared on Twitter. The photograph of a young Elon Musk, affectionately dubbed Baby Elon, was shared by a Twitter user named K10. The monochrome picture showcased Elon Musk with a beaming smile and a sparkle in his eyes. It appears that the picture was taken when he was less than a year old.

“The baby that would become the Inventor of the Car Fart, aim for Mars, & make Electric Cars an everyday sight seen on roads around the World…Elon Baby,” read the tweet posted along with the photo.

The picture also caught the attention of Musk who wrote, “I look insane lol," wrote Musk.

Take a look at the post here:

I look insane lol— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2023

As soon as the picture went viral, internet users sparked numerous responses in the comments section with individuals describing him as a “cute baby."

“You look very alert for a baby! Cute," a user wrote while another commented, “Cute. I bet you had a clear vision, even then, for things that were not obvious to others."

You look very alert for a baby! Cute— Marsha #MAGA (@marsha_maga) July 8, 2023

Cute. I bet you had clear vision, even then, for things that were not obvious to others.— Wanda Hudson (@wanda_hudson) July 8, 2023

A social media user wrote, “You look adorable and very eager to learn more about the world."

♥️you look adorable and very eager to learn more about the world— Linda Claudius Nero’s Legion (@linda_ungureanu) July 8, 2023

The tweet which was posted on July 8 gained significant traction, accumulating 1.9 million views so far.

Earlier, an AI-generated image featuring Elon Musk as an adorable infant caused a sensation on the internet. The photograph depicted the Tesla CEO during his early childhood, exuding charm with his rosy cheeks and endearing expression. Musk appears particularly lovable dressed in a white shirt and brown gallace pants.

Social media users worldwide couldn’t help but express their collective admiration with an audible “aww." What truly made this picture stand out was the clever accompanying tweet, leaving users in stitches. In a lighthearted manner, the Twitter user humorously suggested that Musk had been working on an anti-ageing formula that took an unexpected turn.

♥️you look adorable and very eager to learn more about the world— Linda Claudius Nero’s Legion (@linda_ungureanu) July 8, 2023

Musk, renowned for his quick wit, promptly responded, “Guys, I think I maybe took too much," accompanied by a baby emoticon.

BREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti aging formula but it got way out of hand pic.twitter.com/uvAkWI3FgT— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) June 3, 2023

This light-hearted reply not only entertained his followers but also went viral, accumulating over 4 million views.