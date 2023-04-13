Elon Musk’s Clash With BBC Reporter for 'Lying' About Twitter's Hate Speech Sparks Memefest Online

During a recently arranged interview, Elon Musk and BBC reporter James Clayton engaged in a heated exchange regarding the presence of hate speech on Twitter since Musk’s acquisition of the platform. Clayton claimed to have witnessed an increase in such content, but Musk challenged him to provide specific examples, which Clayton was unable to do. The interview, described as “hastily arranged" and “unexpected" by the British outlet, generated a lot of attention on social media.

Clayton had echoed criticisms from various mainstream media outlets that suggested Musk’s Twitter had allowed hate speech to thrive. When Musk asked Clayton to provide an example of hate speech he had seen on Twitter personally, Clayton responded that his Twitter feed had “got slightly more" of such content since Musk’s acquisition.

This time with video & better audio https://t.co/js4nTQSSh3— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023

“Can you name one example?" asked Musk. Clayton was unable to do so, prompting Musk to become amused and ask again, “You can’t name a single example?" Clayton then offered an excuse, stating, “Because I don’t actually use that ‘For You’ feed anymore because I don’t particularly like it."

Despite Clayton’s struggles to provide a defense, Musk continued to press him, stating, “I’m asking for one example and you can’t give a single one. Then I say, sir, that you don’t know what you are talking about. You cannot give me a single example of hateful content, not even one tweet. And yet you claimed that hateful content was high. That is false, you just lied."

As Clayton struggled to back up his claim, tensions rose and Musk ultimately summarised the exchange by stating, “You literally said you experienced more hateful content and then couldn’t name a single example. That’s absurd!"

The tense exchange quickly caught the attention of social media users as they eagerly shared their thoughts and opinions about the same. Memes, comments, and other humourous content flooded Twitter, sparking an ultimate memefest as users relished the clash between the two parties.

