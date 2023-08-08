CHANGE LANGUAGE
Elon Musk's Doppelganger Ready To Face Mark Zuckerberg, Just In Case
2-MIN READ

Elon Musk's Doppelganger Ready To Face Mark Zuckerberg, Just In Case

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 16:52 IST

Delhi, India

Elon Musk announced that the fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Elon Musk announced that the fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Yilong Ma, known for his striking resemblance to Elon Musk, revealed that he’s also preparing for a face-off against Facebook CEO.

What initially seemed like a joke from Elon Musk challenging Mark Zuckerberg to a UFC-style cage fight, might become a reality soon. Recent developments suggest that the Twitter CEO is considering to live stream the fight on X and Elon has been actively sharing his training progress. Adding to the intrigue, Yilong Ma, known for his striking resemblance with Musk, revealed that he’s also preparing to face off against the Facebook CEO. In a video, Ma is seen wearing doge shorts and boxing gloves, he’s engaged in a training session with a person wearing a box with a print of Zuckerberg’s face.

The box-wearing individual marks X on Ma’s chest using a permanent marker, later Elon’s look-alike pretends to kick his opponent.

Twitter user, Figer shared the video and wrote, “Elon’s twin in China is training just in case.”

Since the video was shared on Twitter, it has gone viral, accumulating more than 1 lakh views. As the video circulated, social media users shared their humorous responses. Additionally, the uncanny resemblance between Yilong Ma and Elon Musk has left many stunned.

A user humorously commented that Ma could easily defeat Mark Zuckerberg.

Another speculated that Yilong Ma is Elon Musk from an alternate universe.

Another exposed Elon Musk’s secret plan to unleash Yilong Ma during the actual fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

A Twitter user finds Yilong Ma’s similarities funny because they claim that Elon Musk has 5 doppelgangers for security reasons.

After Elon Musk announced that the upcoming fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X, Musk recently disclosed his chosen fighting style will be like WWE. Further, addressing the delay, replying to Zuckerberg, Musk revealed that the exact fight date is uncertain due to his personal health concerns. He mentioned undergoing an MRI scan for his neck and upper back, for which he might need surgery before the fight can proceed. Musk added that he would provide clarity on the situation within the week.

The two tech moguls agreed to a cage match after Elon Musk playfully challenged Zuckerberg on June 21. Responding to Musk’s challenge, Zuckerberg humorously asked him to “send me location." As per reports, the showdown between the billionaires is set to take place at the Vegas Octagon, a popular Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) venue located in Las Vegas.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
