Elon Musk's Epic Response To Viral AI Baby Picture Of Him Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

A viral AI-generated picture has set the internet abuzz, showcasing none other than the tech magnate Elon Musk as an adorable baby. Shared by a Twitter user, the image has taken social media platforms by storm, capturing the attention of millions. The captivating photograph portrays the Tesla CEO in his infant years. He looks especially adorable donning a white shirt and brown gallace pants. With rosy cheeks and an endearing expression, Musk’s youthful charm is on full display, prompting a collective “aww" from social media worldwide. However, what truly set this picture apart was the clever tweet accompanying it, leaving users in splits. The Twitter user humorously suggested that Musk had been working on an anti-ageing formula that ended up taking an unexpected turn.

“BREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti-ageing formula but it got way out of hand,” read the tweet along with the photos. The tweet quickly gained traction, racking up an astounding over 4 million views on Twitter.

BREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti aging formula but it got way out of hand pic.twitter.com/uvAkWI3FgT— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) June 3, 2023

To the delight of his admirers, Elon Musk also chimed in on the viral sensation, offering a playful response to the photos. The Twitter CEO could not resist joining the conversation, tweeting, “Guys, I think I maybe took too much," accompanied by a baby emoji. His humorous comeback further ignited the already buzzing online chatter.

Guys, I think I maybe took too much 👶— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023

Social media users added their own hilarious comments to the snap of a young Elon Musk. For some, it meant that the SpaceX founder now had more than enough time to fulfil his dream of reaching the Red Planet, Mars. Others were going gaga over how adorable the snaps looked. “Now you have enough time to get to Mars,” read a tweet.

Now you have enough time to get to Mars— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) June 3, 2023

Another user shared a GIF of someone pinching a child’s cheek. Along with it, they wrote, “Just look at those cheeks!”

Just look at those cheeks!! pic.twitter.com/hyyrSnHeS1— TCMarine69 (@Timothy05102555) June 3, 2023

“Going to have a hard time reaching the gas pedal on your Tesla,” read another tweet.

Going to have a hard time reaching the gas pedal on your Tesla.— David Badurina (@DavidBadurina) June 3, 2023

This is not the first time Elon Musk has been impressed by an art of himself created by Artificial Intelligence. Previously, the Twitter CEO was seen dressed in traditional Indian attire as a groom. The images had Musk in vibrant sherwanis. All around him was the grandeur of a desi celebration. He was seen dancing with wedding guests, striking regal poses, and even riding a horse in the wedding procession. To this, the man himself tweeted, “I love it!” along with two emojis of the Indian flag.

🇮🇳 I love it! 🇮🇳— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023

Social media users were quick to shower praises and their admiration for Elon Musk and wanted to indeed welcome him to India.