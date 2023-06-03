Elon Musk's Impressed By His Desi Avatar as AI-Generated Photo Goes Viral

Elon Musk, the visionary CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has once again captivated the internet with his infectious enthusiasm. Recently, an AI-generated photo of the Twitter CEO dressed in traditional Indian attire as a groom surfaced online, leaving social media users awestruck. The images, created using the power of artificial intelligence, showcased Musk in vibrant sherwanis and embraced the grandeur of a desi celebration. The captivating visuals depicted Musk dancing with wedding guests, striking regal poses, and even riding a majestic horse. The artistic representation transported viewers to the joyous atmosphere of an Indian wedding, where Musk’s magnetic charm shone through. The Instagram post accompanying the images expressed the artist’s fascination with the evolving landscape of creativity, from traditional paper-based imagination to the realm of computer-generated art.

The groundbreaking software that was used was Midjourney. It has revolutionized the world of digital artistry. It is not uncommon to witness some of the most realistic-looking AI-generated artwork floating around the internet. Most of which are created using this very tool. Doge Designer, the UX/UI & Graphic Designer at Dogecoin and MyDoge Inc., shared the snaps on Twitter, noting their viral popularity in India. “A Midjourney art of Elon Musk in an Indian attire is going viral in India,” read the tweet.

A midjourney art of Elon Musk in an Indian attire is going viral in India. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LD1KuIAHET— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 3, 2023

Amidst the buzz surrounding the mesmerizing images, Elon Musk himself took notice and shared his reaction with a simple yet powerful statement on Twitter: “I love it!" His enthusiastic endorsement added fuel to the already fervent online conversation, further propelling the images’ popularity and reach. After all, if the man featured in the photos himself noticed it and liked it, the images must be worth noting.

🇮🇳 I love it! 🇮🇳— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023

The Twitter CEO’s infectious charm resonated with several social media users. Many remarked that he has a huge fanbase that spans across industries and continents. Others were happy to witness his appreciation for the AI-generated depiction of himself in traditional Indian attire. Some remarked that they would love to welcome him to India. Others mentioned that the attire looks good on him. “Looks good on you!” a tweet read.

Looks good on you!— Artem Arutyunyan (@Artem_Arut) June 3, 2023

Another user wrote, “Nice! It seems Sherawani brings out a big smile on you. India Loves you back!”

Nice!! It seems Sherawani brings out a big smile on you 😎🔥India Loves you back! 🇮🇳 — Alpa Patel 🪷❤️⚡️ (@patelchief) June 3, 2023

“That’s awesome. You got a big smile,” read a tweet.

That's awesomeYou got a big smile. — Ligaya Gotgotao (@GotgotaoLigaya) June 3, 2023

What do you think about Elon Musk dressed as an Indian groom? Does the attire suit him?