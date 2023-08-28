Elon Musk's ‘Impressive’ Take On List Of Indian-Origin CEOs In Global Companies

Billionaire Elon Musk has always been a virtual supporter of India. Not long ago, when Indian scientists and researchers at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scripted history with their lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 making a successful soft landing on the Moon’s South Pole, Musk congratulated their efforts through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Now, the number of Indian-based business executives around the world who are ranked at the top positions in reputed tech and non-tech companies seems to have “impressed” the business magnate again. Lauding their commendable talent, Musk dropped an appreciatory post on X, which has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users again.

On Saturday, August 26, the World of Statistics shared a long list of Indian-origin CEOs in some of the renowned global firms. Among the companies that made it to the list were Sundar Pichai-led Google and Alphabet, Satya Nadella - chairman and CEO of Microsoft, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Sanjay Mehrotra-led Micron Technology, Neal Mohan’s YouTube, Ajay Banga, CEO of World Bank, and Laxman Narasimhan - CEO of Starbucks among others. In fact, the CEOs of Chanel, Cognizant, Vimeo, and Motorola Mobility to name a few are also Indians.

CEO of Alphabet Google 🇮🇳CEO of Microsoft 🇮🇳CEO of YouTube 🇮🇳 CEO of Adobe 🇮🇳CEO of World Bank Group 🇮🇳CEO of IBM 🇮🇳CEO of Albertsons 🇮🇳CEO of NetApp 🇮🇳CEO of Palo Alto Networks 🇮🇳 CEO of Arista Networks 🇮🇳CEO of Novartis 🇮🇳CEO of Starbucks 🇮🇳 CEO of Micron Technology…— World of Statistics (@stats_feed) August 26, 2023

Reacting to the list, Elon Musk’s one-word praise was, “Impressive.”

Impressive— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2023

Social media users also marked their presence in the comments, dropping multiple plaudits on the success of Indians. “Indians are some of the hardest working people. Dubai has so many millionaires who came from India with nothing and worked their way all the way up. Good on them,” one of them commented. “Wonderful to see Indians leading many global organizations, Jai Hind,” noted another. “Wow. Go India,” cheered someone else.

Indians are some of the hardest working people. Dubai has so many millionaires who came from India with nothing, and worked their way all the way up. Good on them 👏 — Irina ₿. Heaver (@IrinaHeaver) August 26, 2023

Wonderful to see Indians leading many global organisations, Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙌— Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) August 26, 2023

Wow. Go India.— Diana Dukic (@diana_dukic) August 26, 2023

Elon Musk’s love for India might not just be restricted to virtual posts. The business mogul seems to be planning on visiting the country soon. On August 23, an X user photoshopped Musk in a traditional Indian ensemble and captioned the post, “I’m planning to visit India next year" as if it were Musk’s words. Replying to the post, Musk appeared to be optimistic about the idea as he said, “I look forward to it."

According to reports, the Tesla executive planned to visit India after he met the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in June this year. Asked whether or not he got an invite from the PM, Musk’s answer was positive. He said, “He (Narendra Modi) did. And yes, I’m tentatively planning to visit India again next year. I’m looking forward."