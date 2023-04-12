Elon Musk's Life Imagined as Bengaluru Man in Viral Twitter Thread and Results are Eerily Accurate

The emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed the creative industry, allowing creators to manifest an infinite array of ideas with unparalleled precision and finesse in real time. For instance, it is remarkable how an AI artist, when tasked with illustrating a perfect ‘Bengaluru Boy,’ can portray a diverse range of possibilities, from being a tech professional, stuck in traffic, to giving tenant interviews for high-priced rental properties and whatnot! Recently, a social media user shared a thread that reimagined the same but with a twist! He brought in Elon Musk as a quintessential Bengaluru boy, depicted in various scenarios with striking accuracy!

Sanket Sahu, a Twitter user, posted a fascinating thread titled “A day in Elon Musk’s life as Bangalore Boy." The thread depicted the Twit CEO in a series of situations, including donning a Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey while sitting in the Chinnaswamy stadium, dressed as a typical office-going professional, taking a leisurely ride to Coorg, relishing the famous dosas at Rameshwaram Cafe, enjoying the metro ride, hanging out with friends at Toit, admiring the pink blossoms in the city and so on. The thread received widespread praise from Twitter users, who saw it as yet another ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment. While many appreciated the artist’s near-perfect depiction, some even suggested additions to make it even more relatable to every Bengalurean.

A day in @elonmusk‘s life as a Bangalore boy!1. Cheering for RCB at Chinnaswamy pic.twitter.com/dCH7xI8Q70 — Sanket Sahu (@sanketsahu) April 11, 2023

2. Going to work at Manyata tech park pic.twitter.com/TPTW1YsVZd— Sanket Sahu (@sanketsahu) April 11, 2023

4. Taking a road trip to Coorg on his motorbike! pic.twitter.com/7comXeH1w2— Sanket Sahu (@sanketsahu) April 11, 2023

5. Eating dosa at Rameshwaram Cafe pic.twitter.com/zSPail6rix— Sanket Sahu (@sanketsahu) April 11, 2023

7. Questioning the architecture of the Silk Board junction pic.twitter.com/Inh85J7VY3— Sanket Sahu (@sanketsahu) April 11, 2023

Last but not the least,10. Enjoying the pink blooms! pic.twitter.com/K4DpCaq30f — Sanket Sahu (@sanketsahu) April 11, 2023

One user exclaimed, “Wah! This is epic," while another commented, “These are so gooooooddd." Some of the suggestions that came in included, “Where is Elon Musk stuck in traffic?", “Elon Musk desperately hunting for a flat in HSR/Kormangla/ORR," and “Elon Musk sits in traffic pondering his life choices." One user even made a sarcastic comment, “Elon getting laid off." LOL!

+1 Elon Musk sits in traffic contemplating life choices— Sanjay Rajesh (@sanjayrjs) April 11, 2023

Desparately hunting to rent a flat at HSR /Kormangla/ ORR…— vipul (@vtshah100) April 12, 2023

where is Elon musk stuck in traffic?— Vicky Abishek (@abishek_vicky) April 11, 2023

Wah! This is epic— Amit R. Tudu (@Amit_Toad) April 12, 2023

Finding a flat ?— Raj ‍ (@the_Bong_one) April 11, 2023

These are so gooooooddd— Dhanraj (@DhanzTweet) April 12, 2023

Elon getting laid off— Sage (@thetuskx) April 11, 2023

Meanwhile, this post may be just another amusing addition to Musk’s repertoire, as he consistently captures attention with his enigmatic social media posts and unpredictable website updates, exemplified by his most recent change of Twitter’s logo from a bluebird to Dogecoin.

