Emma Watson Is 'Literally' Defying Gravity With Her Floating Dress

Remember Harry Potter’s rule about not performing magic in the Muggle world? Well, it seems that Emma Watson, the actress who brought the beloved Hermione Granger to life, might have momentarily forgotten that cautionary spell. In a recent Instagram post, Watson flaunted a dress that has everyone seeing levitation charms and defying the laws of fashion physics. Let’s dive into the enchanting details of this gravity-defying garment that had the internet shouting ‘Wingardium Leviosa!’

An Instagram post shared by Watson on June 19 showcased a candid moment between the siblings. The actress attended an event to promote her new Gin brand, Renais, alongside her brother, Alex Watson. The dress (in question) was a sky-blue strapless minidress, but it was far from ordinary. The whimsical wire at the bottom of the bodice created an illusion of weightlessness as if it were suspended in mid-air. The neckline, simultaneously sharp and gracefully draped, seemed to defy gravity, floating effortlessly without any visible support. It presented a silhouette that appeared to challenge the very laws of nature.

As the image spread like wildfire across the internet, users flooded the comments section with their bewildered reactions. Some pondered over the mechanics of the dress, with one user asking, “Can someone explain how this dress works?" Others cleverly referenced Harry Potter, with comments like, “The dress said Wingardium Leviosa," alluding to the levitation spell used by Watson’s character Hermione in the iconic film series.

The post quickly garnered nearly 3 million likes and more than 3,000 comments, a testament to Emma Watson’s immense popularity on Instagram, where she boasts a staggering following of 72.1 Million.

The genius behind the dress-making is the Spanish brand Loewe for their remarkable ensemble, revealing it to be from their Spring/Summer 2023 Women collection. Loewe, under the creative direction of fashion designer Jonathan Anderson, has gained recognition for experimenting with illusion dresses in recent seasons, employing radical silhouettes and trompe-l’œil imagery to captivate audiences.

While Emma Watson has been away from the silver screens in recent years, her interview with the Financial Times shed light on her motivations. In the interview, she shared her discontentment, stating, “I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest… I felt a bit caged." Watson explained her desire for more control over her projects, which led her to step away from acting temporarily. Nevertheless, she reassured fans that she fully intends to return to the screen and is scheduled to start shooting a movie next year.