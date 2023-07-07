Employee Catches Manager Watching 'Lust Stories 2' During Office Video Call, Screenshot Goes Viral

In this age of virtual meetings, where our homes have become the backdrop of our professional lives, there’s always that lingering fear of accidentally revealing more than we intend to our colleagues. It’s like walking a tightrope, hoping to keep our homely comedy or quirky interests hidden from the public eye. However, in a hilarious incident that unfolded recently, an employee caught her (or her friend’s) manager red-handed during an online meeting, but it wasn’t for a typical work-related matter. No, no! This manager had forgotten to stop sharing his screen, and to everyone’s surprise, they discovered him engrossed in a ‘TV-MA’ movie drama. Just imagine the awkwardness that ensued!

A Twitter user with the handle @aneetta_joby_ recently shared a screenshot that depicted a Google Meet session where a participant had ‘Lust Stories 2’ playing on their screen. The surprising revelation came in the form of the caption, where the poster disclosed, “My manager forgot that he is sharing his screen and now we caught him watching Lust Stories 2 during a MEETING."

P.S. The tweet has now been deleted.

Here’s the Screenshot:

As the news spread like wildfire, the internet erupted with a flurry of reactions. One user expressed disbelief, exclaiming, “No way he was watching the entire thing." Another simply wrote, “OMG!!…"

No way he was watching the entire thing. — Pravin R.B (@rbpravin) July 7, 2023

OMG!!….— Anjali Live Trading (@anjaliramancap) July 6, 2023

A man of culture.— Black cat (@blackcat_1iii) July 6, 2023

Lmao — Nerd (@dcuriusone) July 6, 2023

However, amidst the wave of reactions, some users raised concerns about privacy. “You just made someone private feed , public. That’s a serious attack on their privacy. There can be consequences you should know that,” commented a user.

Also Read: Woman Eats Chips In Meeting, Manager Asks Her To Mute Mic For Being ‘Too Loud’

Meanwhile, others pondered the technical aspects, questioning how it was possible for two people to simultaneously share screens on Google Meet. One user queried, “There is already a screen shared. How is the so called video also shared ?" Another wondered, “But Netflix can’t be shared on meet or any other apps na?"

There is already a screen shared. How is the so called video also shared ?— maxmelbin (@maxmelbin) July 6, 2023

But Netflix can’t be shared on meet or any other apps na?— Vinay Sarda (@VinaySarda18) July 6, 2023

I don’t think Netflix can be shared on gmeet.— Munfaridfalsafaa (@Munfaridfalsafa) July 6, 2023

In a hilarious parallel incident, another Twitter user stumbled upon a situation that had the virtual world in stitches. Aman, during a Google Meet call, inadvertently shared a screen showcasing a lineup of colorful boxers he had been casually browsing through the popular online shopping platform Ajio. What a classic ‘oops’ moment that left everyone amused!

Read More: Man Forgets to Switch Tab While Presenting on Google Meet, Shares ‘Embarrassing’ Screenshot

Who says meetings can’t be funny?