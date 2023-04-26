Employee Shares Boss’ ‘No Fun At Workplace’ Notice On Reddit; Users Find It ‘Toxic’

Some bosses are understanding, supportive and go the extra mile to treat their employees with respect and encourage them towards a successful career. The corporate world also has bosses who are toxic and often make their employees’ lives a living hell. Some of these employers often take a step too far by imposing new work rules, which leave their team feeling distressed. Recently, one employee shared a snapshot on Reddit of the patronising note by their boss, which dictates the new work policy demanding “no fun.”

As per a report, a social media user posted a photo on the page named Mildly Infuriating on Reddit, which gained traction online. The said photo was a notice issued by a boss, imposing restrictions on his employees about how they should interact at the workplace. The now-viral post read, “Attention employees of [blank]. Work is not meant to be fun. This is your job. Do not dedicate work time to discussion of non-work topics. Do not facilitate friendships during work hours. Exchange phone numbers and/or hang out after work is complete. Reach me at [blank] if a co-worker is having non-work discussions on company time. Work is not your daycare.”

Reddit users bombarded the comment section after seeing the post. While some pointed out the cartoon (Minion) used in the poster to be fun, one user took the opportunity to thank their boss. Another pointed out that productivity levels increase when an employee enjoys their work. One user wrote, “Reply to them with: Don’t put Minion on this poster, you’re having too much fun making the poster and we’re not having it.” Another quipped in, “Attention Management. Work is an adult environment for serious business. Please refrain from using cartoons in your signage. If you must include graphics, a monochrome logo is permitted.” Another user also added, “I’ve had bosses like this, and they suck. I’m in charge of a section at work, and productivity is way higher if your workers enjoy their environment.”

