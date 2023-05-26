Employee Shares Gopi Bahu Meme For Late Login, Boss' Reply Steals The Show

An employee has upped the bar in the category of innovative justifications for arriving late to work by coming up with a hilariously inventive excuse that has caught the attention of his boss and the internet. Twitter user Ujjawal Athrav recently posted a screenshot of a conversation he had with his boss on WhatsApp along with the description “Monday getting worse.” The exchange began with the boss inquiring about the reason for Ujjawal’s delayed login. Instead of using traditional justifications, Ujjawal chose to go in a humorous route.

In his response, he used a well-known meme depicting the Saath Nibhana Sathiya character “Gopi Bahu." The iconic moment that has become a memorable scene in Indian television history that showed Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhana Saathiya meticulously washing Ahemji’s laptop. Ujjawal shared this meme as his justification for being late with a dash of humour.

The screenshot, which was shared on May 22, quickly gained traction, accumulating over 32.8K views, so far. While social media users found Ujjawal’s creative excuse highly entertaining, it was his boss’ response that stole the show. In a brilliantly witty comeback, the boss replied, “Mai bhi tumhaare hike ke sapno pe aise he paani ferunga,” loosely translated as “I’ll splash water on your dreams of a promotion too.” This clever retort added to the amusement of the situation, prompting one Twitter user to jokingly suggest that Ujjawal might need some “Burnol” to soothe the burn he just received.

The episode has received a lot of media attention, acting as a reminder that a little humor and light-heartedness can bring a feeling of fun and camaraderie to the workplace.

“Ooopss emotional damage," wrote a user while another suggested that everyone should get a boss like him.

A person wrote, “Well, this is what we call Karma "

Ujjawal’s unusual approach serves as a welcome reminder that humour and creativity can find their place even in professional settings as people negotiate the difficulties of daily life. Many people’s days were surely improved by this humorous exchange, which has caused smiles and laughter both at work and online.