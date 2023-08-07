CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » Engineer Cab Driver Earns More From Driving Than His Corporate Job, Woman's Tweet Stuns Twitter
2-MIN READ

Engineer Cab Driver Earns More From Driving Than His Corporate Job, Woman's Tweet Stuns Twitter

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 10:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Engineer Cab Driver Earns More From Driving Than His Corporate Job. (Image: News18)

Ever thought that a cab driving job would pay more than a corporate job? Woman's tweet has people in shock.

Post Covid, recession has reached an all time high. Now, even corporate jobs do not pay as much as they should. Taking to Twitter, a woman named ‘Shweta Kukreja’ shared how she was traveling in a cab and discovered that her driver is an engineer. Not just this but she also found out that he earns more in this driving job than his corporate job at Qualcomm. Shweta’s tweet has garnered multiple views and gone viral. It has also sparked a discussion on social media.

“I was in a cab yesterday and that driver was an engineer. He said he earns more from the cab driving than his corporate job at Qualcomm,” wrote Shweta on Twitter. Many people doubted the truth behind this tweet as the company ‘Qualcomm’ is one of the best paid companies in the country. Here is the viral tweet:

“panipuri wala near my society earns a 3-4 lakhs a month he’s just 6th passed he told me..now he has opened another stall in other place,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “It is not about earning money always. To earn extra few bucks he has to go through all the traffic and pollution everyday over sitting in an office or at home and attending meetings.”

One person wrote, “That’s fair. Driving a cab is not an easy job. If they drive safely and remain punctual, they get better ratings, recognition, and earning. Their ability of taking better on-the-spot decisions to avoid an accident is also remarkable comparing to any corporate employees.”

What is your take on the same?

