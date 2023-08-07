Engineer Cab Driver Earns More From Driving Than His Corporate Job, Woman's Tweet Stuns Twitter

Post Covid, recession has reached an all time high. Now, even corporate jobs do not pay as much as they should. Taking to Twitter, a woman named ‘Shweta Kukreja’ shared how she was traveling in a cab and discovered that her driver is an engineer. Not just this but she also found out that he earns more in this driving job than his corporate job at Qualcomm. Shweta’s tweet has garnered multiple views and gone viral. It has also sparked a discussion on social media.

“I was in a cab yesterday and that driver was an engineer. He said he earns more from the cab driving than his corporate job at Qualcomm,” wrote Shweta on Twitter. Many people doubted the truth behind this tweet as the company ‘Qualcomm’ is one of the best paid companies in the country. Here is the viral tweet:

I was in a cab yesterday and that driver was an engineer. He said he earns more from the cab driving than his corporate job at Qualcomm. — Shweta Kukreja (@ShwetaKukreja_) August 6, 2023

“panipuri wala near my society earns a 3-4 lakhs a month he’s just 6th passed he told me..now he has opened another stall in other place,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “It is not about earning money always. To earn extra few bucks he has to go through all the traffic and pollution everyday over sitting in an office or at home and attending meetings.”

One person wrote, “That’s fair. Driving a cab is not an easy job. If they drive safely and remain punctual, they get better ratings, recognition, and earning. Their ability of taking better on-the-spot decisions to avoid an accident is also remarkable comparing to any corporate employees.”

I was on a private bus last month from coimbatore to my hometown and that driver too was an engineer(CS) .Even He said me he earns about 55k a month(double of wt he used 2 earn from an IT company)by driving a bus..Engineering is a joke in our country, sadly https://t.co/msYME7gKJL— Aadithyan (@Aadithy43681073) August 6, 2023

Once I met a cab driver who was a practicing advocate in full uniform, he said it is difficult to sustain in the legal practice without any side income.I told him ki bhaiya aap sahi kar rahe hain bilkul. Aapko apna pariwar chalana hai, samaj ko impress nahin karna hai. https://t.co/8nKDWAJIKj— Varun Singh (@VarunSingh0923) August 6, 2023

This might be true but mannnnn the stress of driving in Bangalore traffic makes me avoid even learning the driving. No wonder Stressful jobs pay more https://t.co/ByFl9rJgK2— Jayashree (@UJayashree) August 6, 2023

It is not a bad thing, In every soceity blue collar workers deserves a good pay. If they are paid well there will be less disparity in the soceity unlike the current situation in India. https://t.co/z8OUq46mfo— Z (@Zeref078) August 6, 2023

What is your take on the same?