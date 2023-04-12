'Equally Proud': Jenna Ortega's Mum Posts Pic of 'Wednesday' Star and Her Nurse Sister

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is the moment on the Internet currently, but right now, her mum is the one who is winning hearts online. Natalie Lopez Ortega took to Instagram to express her pride over her two daughters who work two very different jobs. She shared a photo of Jenna in a glam avatar posing on the SAG Awards red carpet alongside one of her other daughter Mia Ortega, who is set to be a nurse, in scrubs. Natalie is a nurse by profession herself.

“Two of my girls wearing very different outfits and doing very different things in life. Both came from me, and both raised by me. I’m equally proud of both of them and love them very much #proudmom," Natalie wrote in the caption. The wholesome post is a portrait of how success and fulfilment can look different for different people and it has left people on Twitter misty-eyed.

literally what if i cried pic.twitter.com/jMM20SBqnx— the real tara carpenter. (@terrariuh) April 10, 2023

Supportive parents really make me emotional https://t.co/4meZ5XUAlk— hc jessie mei li supremacy (@sanktahc) April 12, 2023

such a heartwarming caption by a proud mom https://t.co/cR9O4japX7— ً (@rumaah) April 12, 2023

ofc this has me tearing up. mom stuff always gets me. i cant wait to watch stas do big things in this world https://t.co/P6rsz6TU3f— (@abalenaaa) April 12, 2023

My mom is like this. I never experienced sibling rivalry growing up. She loves and hates all of us equally https://t.co/QmTjaVK7Ol— she wolfe of wall street (@queend236) April 11, 2023

My problem is.. I want to wear both those outfits. https://t.co/NEy788Tmp5— - (@calbluedaniels) April 11, 2023

This is an insane parental flex https://t.co/p1DSiBr3OL— ⁷ Face out now (@habluvsbtsnkyky) April 11, 2023

imagine birthing an incredible famous actress and an incredible nurse ??? one can dream!! can’t imagine how proud she is https://t.co/S3dLrClNZK— ♡˳·˖✶ || 66 days || (@sabrinaxdouglas) April 11, 2023

The punch in the gut I just felt. See how easy it is for a normal mother to love 2 different daughters equally and make sure both feel acknowledged and appreciated!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/q9JbVO6YYk— Em (@sublimebeef) April 12, 2023

Sibling rivalry- what’s that? No place for any Succession business out here- just all-round wholesomeness.

