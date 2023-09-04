ESA Astronaut to Study How Light and Sleep Affect Body's Rhythm in Space

European Space Agency’s astronaut Andreas Mogensen is all set to study how light and sleep affect the body’s rhythm in space, the agency has announced.Mogensen, who is part of the NASA-SpaceX Crew-7 mission, flew to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon, last week.

This is Andreas’s second mission to ISS and first long-duration mission on the orbital lab, where he will work and live for half a year as part of Expeditions 69 and 70.

Andreas will run several experiments to better understand how astronauts sleep in space and how to support astronauts’ mental health with virtual reality videos of calming environments.

As per ESA, the human body’s internal rhythm or circadian rhythm is described “as the physical, mental and behavioural changes our bodies undergo over a period of about 24 hours.Our internal clock is linked to the body’s core temperature, which varies throughout the day, and triggers our metabolism and sleep cycle.”

Light exposure is a major factor influencing our rhythm as humans tend to wake up during the day and sleep at night. This is particularly significant in the context that the astronauts on the ISS do a full circle of Earth every 90 minutes and experience 16 sunsets and sunrises every day.

With this unearthly routine, astronauts can struggle to find a natural daily rhythm in space.

Also read: NASA Just Discovered a ‘Question Mark’ in the Distant Space and Everyone is Puzzled

To better understand, SAGA Space Architects from Copenhagen, Denmark, created a lamp designed to support the circadian rhythm of astronauts in space. The lamp, installed by Mogensen inside his crew cabin, was previously tested on a two-month expedition to Greenland, and showed that the light was important to keep a regular schedule and help orient them in time.

The lamp is synchronised to Mogensen’s sleep schedule and changes lighting throughout the day. In the evening, when Mogensen goes to sleep, the light will glow in red to simulate a calming sunset.