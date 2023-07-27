Even Deer In Mumbai Have No Time To Pause And We Have Proof

Mumbai residents are running down the clock to cope with the fast-paced nature of the city’s daily life. Not only the Mumbaikars, but the animals of this region have also learnt the dynamics, according to Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. Underlining the daily hassle of Mumbai people, Nanda shared a fascinating video on Twitter, which features a herd of deer hurriedly running inside the Borivali National Park. A few local people were out for a morning walk when they encountered the event.

The clip showed the deer crossing a lane inside the forest. They were so fast that one could find it difficult to count the number of deer in the group. The morning walkers could be seen standing at a distance. They were capturing the event on their phone cameras. “As usual, Mumbaikars are in a hurry. This splendid sight greeted morning walkers at Borivali National Park in Mumbai,” Nanda tweeted.

As usual, Mumbaikars are in a hurry☺️☺️This splendid sight greeted morning walkers at Borivali National Park in Mumbai.Count if you can. pic.twitter.com/fTHsdV8WOV — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 26, 2023

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, the clip has garnered more than 53,000 views. Viewers unquestionably loved the sight and expressed their feelings in the comment section. A user sarcastically assumed what would have happened if a tiger was chasing the herd of deer and finally discovered the humans on its way.

What if tiger was found chasing the deer 🦌 and finally when it sees human!— RAHUL JANA (@irahuljana) July 26, 2023

Another user jokingly said the deer might be getting late to catch a Mumbai local.

7:32 ki local ke liye late ho rahe hoge Deers 😝😝— Meghrajsinh Jadeja 🇮🇳 (@jadeja_m) July 26, 2023

A concerned citizen said that underpasses should be made inside national parks to allow animals to stroll freely inside the forest area.

They really need some underpass— Neetu (@Nittz_17) July 26, 2023

A user could not understand the actual cause of the deer being in a hurry. He dropped a hilarious meme reference to demonstrate his confusion.

Known for sharing fascinating videos about forest life, Susanta Nanda has a massive follower base on Twitter. A few days ago, Nanda dropped a video of a lion enjoying the Monsoon rain while taking a stroll on a flyover in Gujarat.

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein …Lion enjoying the rain and taking a stroll on the flyover. Gujarat pic.twitter.com/GLqQez49Mq— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 24, 2023

Highlighting the feelings of the lion, Nanda referred to Adnan Sami’s popular Hindi track, “Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein.” While some viewers love the scene, others were left surprised thinking about how a wild animal was walking feeling in an urban environment.