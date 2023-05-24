Ever Paid For Using A Microwave? This Hospital Is Charging $2

Heating up food is going to cost $2 (approximately Rs 164) at this anonymous hospital. A viral Reddit post alleges that the undisclosed medical centre is allegedly charging its employee for microwave usage. The post consists of a printed sheet attached to a wooden plank announcing the rate of single usage of the device to be $2, whereas the monthly subscription is priced at $30 (approximately Rs 2,481).

Details about the incident were shared by the Reddit user in the comment section. It was explained that the sign was put up in the hospital’s staff break room, meaning the charges only apply to the employees, not the patients. The user claims to have little information as the photograph was sent to them by a friend who supposedly works at the medical centre.

Notably, BHU SW is apparently an abbreviation for behavioural health unit social workers, indicating the rule has been specifically made for the workers of this department. “My friend just started the job, saw it, took a picture, and sent it to our group chat saying ‘look at this bull****’, and I thought this sub would enjoy it. That’s all I know,” added the Reddit user. Take a look at the bizarre sign here:

Social media users suspect the post could be a fabricated joke, with many leaving hilarious solutions to solve the problem. One Reddit user advised, “Pay the $2. Microwave fish or burn some popcorn in it. Tell anyone that complains that you paid for the privilege.” Another commented, “I would microwave a giant bowl of foil in there if they tried charging me that.” A disappointed commenter said, “I’d actually quit.”

Meanwhile, a person who claims to have encountered a familiar problem revealed, “My workplace did this in the break room, so I bought a microwave for $10 at a yard sale, put it on top of theirs, and put a ‘free unlimited use’ sign on the front.” A section of users couldn’t fathom how could place forth such a strange rule. “A subscription to use the microwave? Lord, please. I wouldn’t do that even in the apocalypse,” wrote one. Another asked, “This has got to be fake. Is this a troll?”

The legitimacy of the viral scene remains to be unclear.