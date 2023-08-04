Ever Seen A Broomstick With A Calorie Chart? Bizarre Cleaning Tool Goes Viral

A broomstick makes for an essential cleaning tool in a household. Made from still fibres or corn husks, they are assembled together inside a cylindrical handle to make them easier to use. The cleaning tool comes in a variety of shapes and sizes but have you ever come across a broomstick with a calorie chart? As bizarre as it may sound, we have stumbled upon a hilarious printing blunder that has the internet completely in splits. A photograph circulating on Twitter showcases broomsticks placed outside what seems to be a general store.

The backside of the product has a calorie chart that hilariously notes the item contains 15 servings per container. From calories, fat, and cholesterol to proteins, the chart hilariously outlines the nutrition level of the broomstick. The Twitter user who shared the picture wrote, “The broom has a calorie chart in case you decide to snack on it!"

the broom has a calorie chart … in case you decide to snack on it! pic.twitter.com/II0N82b69k — JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) August 2, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, the user also shared the packaging of a Tortilla chip brand which appears quite similar to the broomstick. It is likely that the cleaning tool brand copied the packaging of the tortilla chips but missed out on editing out a crucial detail.

The photograph has amassed a thunderous response on Twitter leaving the reply section flooded with amusing jokes. Many joked the broomstick is made out of “Pure fiber”, A few couldn’t believe that companies can goof up like this. Several users also began to theorize why the broomstick has the calorie chat. A user commented, “Because women feed their husbands when they get angry."

Coz women feed their husbands when they get angry— Брат (@B5001001101) August 2, 2023

Another wrote, “The person who uses it for 30 mins will lose 300 calories."

The person who uses it for 30 mins will lose 300 calories— Blue Tick (@Nicknamzoom) August 3, 2023

One more added, “It does help in burning some calories, though!"

It does help in burning some calories, though!— Theophilus (@phil__blanks) August 2, 2023

Meanwhile, a Twitterati guessed, “Perhaps that’s where ‘maar khaana’ comes from."

Right!Perhaps that's where 'maar khaana' comes from.— The Invisible (@adrishya_naari) August 2, 2023

A practical response from a user read, “It probably means that one shall burn this many calories sweeping an area of a specific size."

It probably means that one shall burn this much calories sweeping an area of a specific size 😁— Johnny Gorkha (@RakeshG1109) August 3, 2023

Then there were those who joked about the product being good for health. The photo that has amassed over thirty thousand views has also been bombarded with a plethora of laughing emoticons.